Transcript for Acting AG faces grilling from House Democrats

They recommend that you recuse yourself in the hot seat you over single which I. And on the defense congressman. It would be inappropriate for me talk on investors acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker initially standing firm on new limits about what he was willing Eagles. I do not and they talk about. My private conversations with president. But house Democrats kept pressing for answers about wood acres conversations with the president White House officials and his role on the Russia investigation. And why the president trying to leave you ready department acting capacity is easy it did you discuss or share your private opinions of the special counsel investigation. With president from India eventually getting this from Whitaker. But to leave your question I have not and ought to present six special counsel's post. The hearing happening with the House Intelligence Committee also launching a sweeping investigation into the president his family his finances and possible Russia ties. Democrats had called for Whitaker to follow the advice of the unity ethics officials and recuse himself from animal investigation. Because of his prior criticism of the probe. But Whitacre did they ended his decision emphatic and I have not interfere in any way with the special counsel's investigation. And one lawmaker even suggested that Whitaker keep its hands off similar investigation in his final week. With president Trump's attorney general nominee William Barr expected to be confirmed. Next week. Elizabeth her ABC news Washington.

