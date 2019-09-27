Transcript for Acting DNI explains handling of whistleblower complaint

We begin with that public testimony an uncomfortable day on Capitol Hill yesterday. For acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire trying to explain. Why he was held a credible whistle blower complaints about presidents from from from congress and take a look. Under stress and the chronology you first went to the office legal counsel and then you went to. The White House counsel. No no no sir no sir won't we went to people who went to the White House. First to determine took asked OK then that's only one of those because she went to the White House first so. You went to the subject of the complaint. For advice first about whether you should provide the complain to congress. You don't believe the whistle blowers a political hack it to you director. I believe that yes I said before mister chairman. I believe the whistle blow apart these are operating in good shape as well than they had my angle off they couldn't be in good faith that they were. Acting as a political hack for the mr. chairman my job is to support and leave the entire intelligence community. That individual. Works for me therefore it is my job to make sure that I support and defend that person. You don't have any reason to accuse them of disloyalty to our country or suggests or beholden to some other country I do. Service absolutely not. I believe that the whistle blower followed the steps every step of the way however the statute was wind in this situation. Involving the president of the United States who is not in the intelligence community or matters underneath my supervision. Did not meet the criteria for purchase or I'm just ask him up the whistle blower right now I think the whistle blow it did the right thing. I think he followed the law every step of the way. All right so now many have had time to read that nine page complaint with lots. Of new. 25 phone call president trump had with Ukrainian president. A lot of nears a Lynn ski. Where president trump tells a Lansky to dig up dirt. On Joseph Biden and his son. Hunter now that call is a focus of a new impeachment inquiry by the house I want to bring in Kathryn falters on Capitol Hill in we have Karen Travers at the White House. Catherine I'll start with you you know it really felt like. Democrats and Republicans were looking at two different documents yesterday so what were your takeaways from this hearing. Yeah and you clearly could tell a by the line of questioning Democrats were actually focusing a bit more on the process of when this complaint was made public you know was originally blocked it took. Two weeks fourteen days for them to get this complaint they were also very careful not to. Hopefuls. In the whistle blowers complaint then you saw Republicans who were really focusing on the fact that. In this complaint the whistle blower lays out that it was secondhand. Information and that. This person got that information from multiple. Other White House officials so focusing up on him the credibility of this whistle blower but Republicans and Republicans I talk to actor said. Cook they actually do want to hear from those other White House officials some people may have more. First hand knowledge of it Kimberly. And Catherine it seems like that Democrats are trying really trying to push the idea. That the whistle blower was in fact credible. And that's right and you could you could definitely see. In their questioning because they did a focus not. So much actually on the details of the complaint Kimberly but the process as I was mentioning before and I thought that was at a bit of an interesting tactic some Democrats. Who I spoke to after some democratic sources said. Getting it you know they've. Perhaps one in them to focus more on need the allegations in the complaint. But I think it's. That the complaint became public right before the hearing some Democrats didn't expect forgot to be public before the hearing and that's why they were focusing mainly on the process and. Yes of care and I want to bring you in now because. It's pretty weren't this is remarkable and it seems could be you know pretty difficult to spin this into something positive in yet the president says that there was nothing. Wrong with this call. And we actually I'm have some video from Bloomberg that surface of the president. I'm talking about the whistle blowers to let's take a listen of that first. In the courtroom is due to illness whose law. Those eyes and trees. Whose. I'm. Right so Karen a lot of people are talking about this on your radio confident letting fame yeah pretty shocking comment to hear the president say that yesterday that the whistle blower with almost just buying and certainly suggesting that he would push for the death penalty because that was done before. In the past season the old days with signs and tree then. So the question of getting out the lot today with the reaction was so in Washington and discrepancy because. When president was saying that Kimberly was at a closed event in new York at the US mission to the UNC's talking diplomats it's a reception. Apparently there were children there. And at this time he is slamming the whistle blower questioning there whether they were a spy. You have the acting Director of National Intelligence as you heard in that sound by the top of the shows saying that the whistle blower acted in good faith. That the whistle blower did everything right and did everything cool racked under the law very very different message from the president. So Catherine I wanna come back to you because one of the more disturbing parts of this complaint was that quote. Locking down of this phone call where the White House officials moved the records to a different server. Through rain I think Democrats are finding not particularly disturbing that these allegations in the complaint that they knew that the White House counsel. The direction of the president would have moved these phone calls to a different server to cover up. Politically. Sensitive information not. For national security reasons but I think is there at colleague Jonathan Karl has pointed out. You'll remember an August Tony seventeen when there was an unprecedented leap from the White House the transcripts of those calls. With the Australian prime minister and the president of Mexico as of questions we're asking our source for the White House today was. It did the process changed after a Mac or was this part of a bigger cut right now as speaker Pelosi was on MSNBC this morning and she seems to downplay it a little bit when asked about it she said we need to stay focused as far as the public is concerned on the fact that the president of the United States use taxpayer dollars to shake and a leader of another country partisan. Political. Gain. Yeah and Karen what is next for the president I mean there's just a lot of denial right now. The president hasn't addressed the substance of the complaint he is dismissing it saying it was. Secondhand information. And and basically is brushing it all off but you know he's still got a phone call and I think parents that at this point that was one element Avant for them once the whistle lower came clean came out. There's more to this there's the process as Catherine mentioned and we haven't heard any push back on the specifics in the complaint. Officially from the White House the president yesterday did not take questions from reporters that was of course. Going to be a big question for him. Under the unusual snub certainly an indication that the president was not feeling very great it was a really rough 24 hours for him. You he feeds off the energy of the gaggle with reporters he enjoys the sparring in back and forth. He landed here at the White House yesterday Kimberly and went straight into the Oval Office no chance for questions and so far today the play going to be the same no opportunities. To ask anything of the president. Are writing Katherine before we go you know George Stephanopoulos he said yesterday that. You're reminded us that when nick thin was going through this process he wasn't forced to resign until the Republicans. Supported the moves the weirdest congress stand on all of this right now. It was big of lesbian feminist tad bit differently haven't started it. These impeachment proceedings with the format she's directed all of the committee chairs to of course. Gather evidence in an analyst for this over to the Judiciary Committee which event decide whether to refer articles of impeachment. But I will savvy sinners and growing number of Democrats who support this move especially in the wake of this call because it's for national. Security reasons so that the were also seeing a Kimberly and this is something to watch there's a growing number of those in the president's own party as some on the senate side we seeing a growing concerns. Over the sound. I read I wanna thank Catherine falters on Capitol Hill in Karen Travers at the White House thank you ladies for the updates I appreciated.

