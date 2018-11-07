Transcript for Acting EPA chief addresses staffers for the first time since Pruitt's departure

When president trump called me last week and asked me to take the lead. He asked me to focus on three key areas he said clean up the air. Clean up the water and provide regulatory relief. I think we can do all three of those things at the same time. One way we can accomplish this and the president's agenda this by providing more certainty. To the American public. Based on my years of experience the EPA he's right more certainty the American public lack of certainty. And clarity from EPA Anders environmental protections. Increased paralysis in the marketplace. Will focus on providing answered in three areas one. Certainly to the states and local governments. Two certainty in EPA's programs such as permitting and enforcement actions in three the most important one to meet personally in the one that I intend to spend. Most of my my time. Is certainty and risk communication. If we can improve these three areas we will make tremendous progress. Improving environmental protections. And enhancing them economic growth.

