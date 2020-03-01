Transcript for ‘We took action to stop war, not start war:’ Trump

I'm way Johnson and new Yorker were coming on the air at this hour with breaking news president drop expected to make his first statements on camera. About that deadly airstrike killing Iran's top general in Baghdad. President from stepping up to the podium right now tomorrow while ago. Thank you very much and good afternoon. As president my highest and most solemn duty is the defense of our nation. And it's citizens. Last night in my direction the united states military successfully. Executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number one. Terrorists anywhere in the world. Costs them solemn any. Solid Manny was plotting. Imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel. But we caught him in the act. And terminated him. Under my leadership America's policy is an ambiguous to terrorists. Who harbor or intend to harm. Any American. We will find you we will eliminate you. We will always protect our diplomats. Service members all Americans. And our allies. For years the Islamic revolutionary guard corps. And its ruthless. Codes force. Under Sala made his leadership has targeted injured and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen. The recent attacks on US targets in Iraq. Including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American service men very badly. As well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad. Were carried out at the direction of solemn main. So I made he made the death of innocent people his sick passion. Contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London. Today we remember and honor the victims of solemn Andy's many atrocities that we take comfort. In knowing that his reign of terror a is over. Solid Nady has been. Perpetrating acts of terror to destabilize the Middle East for the last twenty years. What the United States did yesterday should've been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved just recently solemn Nady led. The brutal repression of protesters. In Iran. We're more than 8000 innocent civilians were tortured and killed by their own government. We took action last night to stop. A war. We did not. Take action to start a war. I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people with that incredible heritage and unlimited potential. We do not seek regime change however the Iranian regime's aggression in the region including the use of proxy fighters. To just stabilize its neighbors must end in a must end now. The future belongs to the people of Iran those who seek peaceful coexistence and cooperation. Not the terrorists warlords. Who plunder their nation. To finance bloodshed abroad. The United States has the best military by far. Anywhere in the world. We have the best intelligence in the world if Americans anywhere or threatened to we have all. Of those targets already fully identified. And I am ready. And prepared to take what ever action is necessary. And that in particular refers to a red. Under my leadership we have destroyed the ice is territorial callously. And recently Americans special operations forces killed the terrorist leader known as Al Baghdad and the world is a safer place. Without these monsters. America will always pursue the en tres of good people great people great assaults. Well seeking peace harmony and friendship. With all of the nations of the world thank you god bless you. God bless our great military and god bless the United States. Of America thank you very much thank you. President trump right they're not taking any questions from reporters there are speaking in moral Largo for the first time. Since that US military strike that took out Iran general 'cause send solar money and one of the key things that he said there he said that the US. What the US did yesterday should have been done long ago we took action last night to stop a war we did not take action to start a war. Let's bring in our Martha Raddatz our chief global affairs correspondent. Martha just want to get your reaction to what the president said right there at the podium. Well edgy said wet whip saying that they took action to stop the war. A war not start a war it is still very unclear. What kind of response Iran will have but what is clear is they will likely have some sort of response and it could be a violent response. We have already heard the State Department tell all Americans in Iraq. To immediately. Leave the country and we are sending in 3500. Additional troops we have already sent him. Close to a thousand troops in the last year in the last week. So we are building up a presence there it is very unclear whether this could or might lead to war. Martha. Iran's Ayatollah calling for revenge as a response to this and you mentioned the troops heading into the Middle East 3500. Present trump himself for months has been talking about trying to. We're where does this leave things right now in this current escalation. Well we have about sixty to 70000. Troops. In Central Command in the area. Around the mideast and in Afghanistan. And president trump came into office exactly as you said whit saying he wants to get out of the Middle East. But of course he ripped up the American part of the nuclear deal with Iran. This takes it in a very different directions this isn't out about a nuclear agreement this isn't about. Long range missiles or ballistic missiles with Iran. This is about threats on the ground in the Middle East and we've seen that buildup of troops exactly. What president trump said he did not want to do. But he repeated again today he wants to do this to keep Americans safe he's. Had very strong feelings about what was about to happen said there was intelligence that there was an attack that was. Imminent as up Pompeo said today secretary of state Pompeo so that's why he's taking this action. That's why he took out solo money. Martha Raddatz for us thank you you mentioned those imminent attacks as of Pompeo said also the president himself since solar money was planning imminent and sinister attacks. Let's go to our Terry Moran our senior national correspondent in Washington following all of this Terry what are we hearing from the White House right now. Well right now we are hearing much of it one of the things that was very important in president trumps. Remarks there. Is that in the past that remember after the killing of about dotting the crisis leader he started dunk on the moment a little bit and and in great and detailed fashion talked about the nature of the attack and how great it was. How much pain he added the Americans inflicted. On rises with that this was very straightforward he did he did say this is something that should have been done long ago and I think you see in that. Almost caution if you can you were used that word with president from. How tense. How delicate. How fragile and dangerous this moment is and it is in part because with this attack and and other things the president president trump is breaking. The Rosie changing the rules of the game in the Middle East may be for better may be for worst that remains to be seen. But right now a waiting on the Iran in response. Is there is a question. Because it hasn't happened before custom solar many as a man who is the president's had for twenty years has been killing Americans and others. American forces in Iraq and elsewhere. He could have been targeted for years but he's one of the most popular leaders in Iran previous presidents have decided not to go after him. Here was in order from this president to do it. And to put Iran on notice to strike back them off from the much more aggressive posture that Iran has taken since the president tore up that nuclear agreement. And double down on a sanctions so what you see is the continuation of president trumps hard line. Up to a point that has reached a level of intensity we haven't seen in that region along time. And Eddie Ronnie in response almost guarantee but the question now is is what would be and that is difficult to predict let's bring in our Pierre Thomas our senior justice correspondent. Who's also standing by Washington right now and Pierre. Many cities we've seen here in New York Los Angeles ought to high alert right now. Trying to see you don't for a protect at any potential. Activity at any proxy attacks or something like that US we understand there's no there's no imminent attack or threat here in terms of our US cities. But what are you learning. As far as what we're doing here at homeland security and also just at a cyber security is a big concern as well. Which are exactly right no specific threat has been identified but US law enforcement officials. Have long believe in have evidence that Iran does have capabilities in Newton inside the United States. For example in 2018. To New Orleans were charged would be operatives of that government are doing surveillance inside the United States and just. 3 months ago in September. A New Jersey man was charged would being connected with Hezbollah doing surveillance inside the United States. Specifically in New York looking at the statue of liberty. The World Trade Center excuse me the Times Square area are places like that of doing can surveillance. He was known as a bomb maker with training from. Hezbollah as well so they know that Iran has capability inside the United States so. That is why you see a level of concern. About Iraq also you mentioned cyber. Iran has been involved in the number of cyber attacks inside the United States according to US officials. Including a tax on financial institutions. And even infrastructure so wit this is something that the United States officials believe there's potential for concern for so they're urging Vincent. It's aren't here Thomas forest thank you once again the president pointing out he took this action to stop a war. Not action to start a war. Again the president speaking for the first time since the US strike that took out that top Ronnie in general we'll have much more on this continuing and developing story. On abcnews.com. And on our ABC allude news live channel. It LC a breaking awards on the ABC news app of course love the very latest in a full wrap up on world news tonight. I'm way Johnson a New York we'll see you back to regular program of good debt. This has been a special.

