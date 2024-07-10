Actor George Clooney urges Democrats to name new nominee

Prominent Democratic donor George Clooney is calling on the president to step aside, as some Democrats approach a full-blown panic over President Biden's re-election campaign.

July 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live