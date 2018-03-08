Administration's 'own numbers don't even support' fuel-efficiency proposal: Expert

When the Trump administration oproposed freezing fuel efficiency standards for new cars in 2020, it claimed the move would save consumers money on new cars and lead to fewer deaths on the road.
08/03/18

Transcript for Administration's 'own numbers don't even support' fuel-efficiency proposal: Expert
And a top administration wants to lower emission standards for cars and trucks. The proposal reverses an Obama Arab policy the White House says stricter requirements make new cars to expensive which causes people to drive older cars which creates more pollution. At least eighteen states including California are planning to fight the proposal. The star witness in the fraud trial of former trump campaign chairman Paul man afford may take the stand as early as today. Prosecutors now say they have every intention to call a man forced former business associate Rick gates. They say metaphor was broken by the time he joined the trump campaign and that he inflated his business income by millions to obtain loans. The metaphors bookkeeper testified that man a fort approved every penny of personal bills that she paid for him and she said she never told he never told her about his offshore bank account.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

