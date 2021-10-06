Transcript for AG defends backing Trump in defamation case

Now attorney general past few picture department is indoors some highly. Controversial. Position taken by the former president's Justice Department. Minute expressed concerns about for example they. Twelve DOJ removed from the state court federal court today. The definite. Information chairs. Involving news salt congregation and its own prom. A woman. The release of the oilseed Ramon obstruction justice conclusions shall it. Houses coming about and these criticisms. Callender. Put what do you say about. Senator I'm grateful for your asking I mean a question and I know all I know about the criticisms. At that Java that Justice Department. In making decisions of law. Is not to back. Any administration previous or present. Our job is who represent the American people. And our job. In doing so is to ensure adherence to the rule of law which is. The fundamental requirement of a democracy. Or republic quarry. Representative democracy. And the essence of the rule of law. It's what I said when accepted the nomination for attorney general is that light cases be treated alike. That they're not be one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans. That they're not be one rule for friends and another for post. Now it is not always easy to apply that rule. Sometimes it means that we have to make a decision about the law. That we would never have made and that we strongly disagree with as a matter of policy. But in every case. The job of the Justice Department is to make the best judgment it can't. As to what. Durable law requires.

