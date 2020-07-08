Transcript for No agreement reached on COVID-19 relief bill

Fox on a corona virus relief package appear to be on the brink of collapse president trump is threatening to intervene with executive orders as early as today if there's no deal. Both sides say they have a major differences to resolve as millions of Americans go without that actually 600 dollars in weekly unemployment benefits. What they were offering us was so fees choice. Not enough money for food not enough nothing for housing in terms of rentals a moratorium that's nice but it's not money four rent. We're not gonna just. Keep on coming back every day if we can't get to a deal we've Suisse said by the end of the week we wanted to reach an agreement on the major issues. Some lawmakers are questioning whether the president can legally issue executive orders that would reallocate unspent money.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.