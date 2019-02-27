Transcript for Ahead of summit, Trump says NK could mimic Vietnam

President trouble meeting face to face with Kim Dong in Vietnam today overnight just before the sort of their second summit the president had a clear message for the North Korean dictator saying the north could thrive like Vietnam did big gets rid of its nuclear weapons. Also overnight for the first time we saw this picture of Kim Jung on meeting with his negotiators before today's high stakes meeting. ABC's Karen Travers is in Hanoi and has new details on what we can expect today Karen. Good morning to name Kenneth president rob is under pressure to come away from this summit with more than just that handshake and a photo op. The toxic cleaning United States and North Korea has stalled but the White House is hoping the president's personal relationship with Kim Jong-un. Will jumpstart that process. President trump started his first full day hearing annually with a courtesy call I very much appreciate. The hospitality. President thanking Vietnam's prime minister for hosting his summit with Kim Jong we both felt very. Good about having this very important summit in Vietnam because you really are an example as to what can happen. With good thinking. And on behalf of the United States I want to thank you very much for hosting. President comes first interaction with Kim Jung on happens to night. A brief one on one meetings followed by a small private dinner on behalf of the United States I want to thank you very much for hosting and. Hopefully great things will happen. The threats of firing Furrey had been put on hold as president trump continues to emphasize North Korea's economic potential hope we doing -- Kim Jung and to commit to denuclearization. Vietnam is thriving the press. Pointing to Vietnam another Communist country and one of the fastest growing economies in the world writing on Twitter quote. North Korea would be insane and very quickly if you would denuclearization the potential is on song. But it's not clear if Tim Johnson is even interest in moving toward any type of liberal economic reform. Allowing outside investment and private property and business would mean giving up his tight control in his country. Both the US and North Korea are looking to leave anoint with concrete results that could include a shared definition and denuclearization. And our peace declaration to formally end the Korean War. President trump will wrap up that private dinner with Kim Jung on Wright as his former personal attorney Michael Cohen will begin his testimony on Capitol Hill. Two senior White House officials have told ABC that the president is likely to watch some of that testimony not clear how much of that he'll actually tune in for. Kenneth and today that is going to be very late at night here in Hanoi Michael Cohen we'll be talking. Overnight so could be a late one for president trop it'd make for an interesting split screen but Karen you say the two leaders. Have dinner tonight denuclearization was able the first summit that hasn't happened so what are they hoping to accomplish tomorrow. That having you accomplish the definition of denuclearization of what they agreed to back in Singapore but it was very date last summer and over the next eight months they haven't made much progress down that road toward that process so I think they're looking for what the white house calls shared understanding. The summit will kick off tomorrow morning here in Norway and right we don't know what it's going to look like we expected a B private meetings followed by the larger staff. But White House officials have told us there waiting to see how tonight's dinner goes before reeling nailing down the details about the summit tomorrow that didn't quite a pre show Karen Travers lime Vietnam. Thank you my friend.

