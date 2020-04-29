‘We are way ahead on testing’: Trump

More
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. will conduct at least 5 million tests a day “very soon.”
4:46 | 04/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘We are way ahead on testing’: Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:46","description":"President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. will conduct at least 5 million tests a day “very soon.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"70397251","title":"‘We are way ahead on testing’: Trump","url":"/Politics/video/ahead-testing-trump-70397251"}