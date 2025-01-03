2025 Golden Globes’ predictions and what to expect

ABC News’ Will Ganss and senior entertainment reporter at ESPN's Andscape Kelley Carter discuss the kickoff to awards season.

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live