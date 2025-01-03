Senate panel seeking more info on Hegseth ahead of confirmation hearings: Sources

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee have quietly requested more information regarding allegations involving Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth, sources say.

January 3, 2025

