Link between alcohol and cancer: Surgeon general

ABC News contributor Dr. Alok Patel explains the advisory warning of a link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk.

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live