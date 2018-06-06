Transcript for Aide who insulted McCain no longer at White House

And the White House aide who caused controversy with a dismissive comment about Senator John McCain has left the trump administration. Kelly Sadler told colleagues last month at McCain's opposition to the presidency a nominee didn't matter because quote McCain is dying anyway. Well she did not offer a public apology for that. And white house Press Secretary sir Sanders is firing back after some tense questioning Sanders told reporters she's an honest person. But she's refusing to explain why she falsely claim that the president did not dictate his son's statement about a trump tower meeting with a Russian lawyer in 2016. I know that you guys would love to engage on matters of conversations between the special counsel in the outside counsel. But we purposely walled off and I'm not gonna comment on the outside counsel council in August as well he still talked about so lucky correct the record. Yet I'm not gonna answer questions that deal specifically with conversations between outside counsel in the special counsel for the question ma again. I am not gonna get into a back and forth with you and that number Fareed outside counsel. Once again our. An army to adapt to address this but back at work every single day to give you. Accurate enough to date information and it continued to do that. Frankly I think my credibility is probably higher than the media's. So today today should be another intense day of questioning Sanders said the media should spend more time reporting the news. Instead of trying to tear her down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.