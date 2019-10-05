Transcript for Alabama delays vote on proposed abortion ban

Lawmakers in Alabama have postpone voting on a bill that would come the most restrictive abortion law in the country after chaos erupted at the state house. I. Item that the bill would outlaw performing abortions at any stage of pregnancy. Democrats and some Republicans were outraged over change to the bill which eliminated certain exceptions for rape and incest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.