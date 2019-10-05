Alabama delays vote on proposed abortion ban

Lawmakers in Alabama have delayed a vote on a proposed abortion ban amid anger that exceptions were taken out of the bill for victims of rape and incest.
Lawmakers in Alabama have postpone voting on a bill that would come the most restrictive abortion law in the country after chaos erupted at the state house. I. Item that the bill would outlaw performing abortions at any stage of pregnancy. Democrats and some Republicans were outraged over change to the bill which eliminated certain exceptions for rape and incest.

