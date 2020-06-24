Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins primary as voters in 6 states cast ballots
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:49","description":"Two weeks after Georgia's messy primary, another six states voted.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71425048","title":"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins primary as voters in 6 states cast ballots","url":"/Politics/video/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-wins-primary-voters-states-cast-71425048"}