Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins primary as voters in 6 states cast ballots

More
Two weeks after Georgia's messy primary, another six states voted.
0:49 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins primary as voters in 6 states cast ballots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"Two weeks after Georgia's messy primary, another six states voted.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71425048","title":"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins primary as voters in 6 states cast ballots","url":"/Politics/video/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-wins-primary-voters-states-cast-71425048"}