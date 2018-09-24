Allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are 'totally political,' Trump says

President Trump on Monday offered a full-throated defense of his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the face of new allegations of sexual misconduct.
1:07 | 09/24/18

Mr. President. Were judged Kavanagh. I think people just concerns about supply and an unblemished. Pass them. These. Highly unsubstantiated. Statements from people represented by. Players you should look into the lawyers doing their presentation. It scavengers an outstanding person. I have with them all the way we'll see how does this it was. I think it. It's could be witnessing almost unfair. Yes things to happen to a candidate anything. But I have with judge captain and I look forward to a vote. Come out of the woodwork from thirty. Six years ago and thirty years ago. That I mention at all it was happens. In my opinion it's totally political. It's totally Paula thank you.

