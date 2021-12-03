Transcript for “I did not do what has been alleged”: Cuomo

I'm Governor Cuomo is remaining defiant as at least ten members of the New York congressional delegation are now calling for his resignation. The governor is also announced facing an impeachment inquiry let's bring in senior investigative reporter caricatures he. For more on this Aaron Cuomo gave an audio briefing just this afternoon and as you said and I quote here. I never harass anyone I never abused anyone I never assaulted anyone and I never would. But he declined to give a specific answer as to whether any of the alleged encounters were consensual. What did you make of that moment in a briefing in general. I. Thought it was an interesting moment when she was asked directly about some of these allegations he says she can sell. In on one allegations. Ominous user whose account was. Published Friday at the Albany times union and according to the newspapers and the staff member or staff member in the Cuomo administration was summoned the executive mansion late last year under the guise. Perhaps the governor having problems with his own and then once care according to the newspaper and that's when the that the governor allegedly grown woman this would represent. An escalation and the allegations and perhaps even a possibility of a misdemeanor sexual assault the governor's specifically denied it. And and when asked whether he needed it didn't somehow made it didn't consensual tighter relationship or encounter. The governor did not directly answer leader in the greeting she said he had never. Had a sexual relationship. Was inappropriate period she said. And he also casts doubt the veracity of all the allegations that he's now this. And Aaron as I mentioned we now at least eleven members of the near congressional delegation calling for Cuomo's resignation. Influenza do those represented as have to pressure him. You know and it may have some certainly with their own constituents. I'm not sure that it governor always listening to any specific member of congress notably absent. Most calls for the two senators is from New York senators Schumer and Gillibrand and and without them the all coordinated go itself and it is the only coordinated strike on Governor Cuomo from the ball Tennessee's congressional delegation. Without the two senators I'm not sure how persuasive it is and then look at governors announced them not to resign and end and he he started to call. The politicians who are calling for his resignation reckless. And dangerous because he said they were forming an opinion. Without the facts and he said the tax would be established. By now two investigations one being when the state attorney general's office and and now the other by the judiciary committee of the state assembly which has launched an and she shouldn't. Investigation. And I think he was notable that the governor didn't seem to lash out at the state assembly you got a feeling that maybe she knew that was coming. And so let's talk about that impeachment angry little bit what would it take for so what's involved in the process while only a for komen to actually be impeached and how likely is that to happen. You know you in this day and ground work is now in league with this investigated it'd be inquiry that it the assembly speaker Carl DC has now allowed. But in a second allowing their investigation in the judiciary committee of the state assembly. The assembly speaker has rather deftly he can control process and so in a way. This has us all into sex we're not even sure when this investigation is going to BG and it may well not yet until after the state budget is due on April 1. So several weeks on the road and and we're not sure where notices going to do anything more than that and elongated process. It would take a number of assembly members do not yet appear to be on board. Win the governor's impeachment there's certainly Galena away and this investigation does all in the past. Toward impeachment should that be necessary. I think many lawmakers are simply holding the governor resigns before it comes to that. Dialogue based on today's briefing it doesn't sound like that part is going to happen senior investigative reporter actress she always great to have you Aaron thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.