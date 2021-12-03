-
Now Playing: Cuomo faces impeachment inquiry as more women come forward
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: New York governor remains defiant, refuses to step down
-
Now Playing: Gayle Tzemach Lemmon tells story of women of Kurdish militia who fought ISIS and won
-
Now Playing: People travel to Miami Beach for spring break
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman Terri Sewell talks about stimulus, Amazon
-
Now Playing: Biden speaks about pandemic relief
-
Now Playing: Here’s every public figure who has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far
-
Now Playing: Remembering Breonna Taylor 1 year after her death
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ exclusive: Meet the first Black female US park police chief
-
Now Playing: These grandparents hugging grandkids is what we all need right now
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 risk for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities
-
Now Playing: Student with Down syndrome makes amazing final shot of basketball game
-
Now Playing: What is daylight saving time?
-
Now Playing: Driver slams into police squad car while officers conduct field sobriety stop
-
Now Playing: Family members hug grandfather for 1st time in a year
-
Now Playing: Soleil Moon Frye opens up about sexual assault in 'Kid 90' documentary
-
Now Playing: Biden offers optimism in speech
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn to mark her birthday
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Every adult will be eligible for vaccine by May 1, Biden says