We've had more attacks two more deaths from the right wing extremist violence. Than from any other type of threats including. Radical Islamist jihadist something went along the way she says she received an unusual request by the White House. He directed mean do you know that you're prevention plan is good we want to supported. We can't talk about it and the framing of domestic terror and we need to talk about the city and it didn't terms like violence prevention. The message was clear that we couldn't talk about domestic terrorists must White House or. It's ABC news investigation found that since Donald Trump emerged as a presidential candidate in 2015. People charged with hate fueled assaults are threatened citing trust specifically in connection to their actions we couldn't find any such cases tied to either President Bush or President Obama on the. I was a clip from the new ABC news documentary homegrown hate the war among us which examines the problem of domestic terror. Its origins and its resurgence. That's thirteen men are facing charges in an alleged plot to storm the Michigan state house kidnap governor Gretchen Widmer. And start a civil war the men are said to be members of a militia group ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Joins me now with more on this pier the sort of story sounds like it's out of a movie what's the latest in terms of what we now. By this book with some federal sources who say today. They're trying to exploit phones and computers that were confiscated in connection with the rates associated with these men. They want to know if other people. Were involved in supporting them they also want to give us as whether there isn't any additional evidence and tourism in. Allegedly discussing. Plans to kidnap a sitting governor and possibly execute her and what do we know about this group that these guys were part of there are described as two specific militia groups. How we have to be careful not to call the white supremacist groups because that's still being determined we know those types of organizations have elements of white. Extremism. Within them but law enforcement officials are just deeply concerned that they have been active. Measures such as wearing mask and closing down certain businesses like Jim's. They were very concerned and angry about that and demand weighted. Far beyond what sources were described as fast operational. They say that they were doing surveillance on. Eight vacation home of the governor went there twice. Taking photographs and video of the home disgust of various things that could be done to start a civil war. So something that was thought out and planned for Pierre Thomas in Washington. Very concerning thank you. Very concerning India want to bring in ABC news contributor and former Homeland Security acting undersecretary John Collins more John. Thanks for being with as you were featured in that documentary homegrown hey dad just the big question here what. What's at the heart of this problem and what is being done to combat. Yes there's a number are factors and reasons why for the past several years he's you know re emergence and an increase in. Shadowing public displays of far right wing anti government white supremacist. I got to police but violence associated where that person should be just really clear we should just really Claire. As the FBI director in the Department of Homeland Security sent recently in the primary terrorism related threat facing United States today com's. Crime violent extremists who call. Far right wing ideological views and anti government anti authority. I'm Brenda white supremacist. That those are the ideologies that are driving violence and our society today. From an ideological extremism perspective there's a number of factors one these groups tend to re emerge. When the country is facing major societal problems saluted the economic crime for dealing with a pandemic. Anything that cost us. This year polarization. Discord in our society these these groups these thought leaders capitalize on us. Second the social media. Why he needs extremists to spread their views they didn't connect people that are there ideas are becoming mainstream. We have a president United States his supporters grassy been promoted promoting their policy ideas. Send mimicking their language refuses to condemn them. Dave sex and power into these groups and review his words and squeezed past a caught action in some cases a Colorado. Well that's that that's a connection like to have pressure and from all we see in a documentary some examples of suspects citing president trump connection with their actions. I was on president trump tweed liberate Michigan and we saw those pictures when capitol was swarming with militia groups governor Widmer says she's felt threatened to ever since the president caller. That woman from Michigan. Is that really evidence. Of cause and effect. No way what is added into bat today admitted he's extremists are hearing the president Vizio banks he is. He supportive of their views. Is there could be the key there activity on social media. Law enforcement and others monitor these social media sites we've had individuals. Who have posted act. They view the president has air command there. We've had there's certain network has recorded on dozens of I taxing disrupted attacks in which the individuals. Through event and rested and an Indian court. I'm have pointed to the president's words as their motivation but not sitting here saying he sees them as our army and he is giving them orders. I think very much of what he does is for political reasons it serves to inspire all allies his political base. Those same words we now know this hit those same words are in some cases inspire and disaffected violence crowd and extremists. To go out and commit acts of violence may feel that his words. Sign and his support whether it's. Whether it's simply them proceeding at its permission to go out and he's. Words and ideas have consequences John Collins thanks very much.

