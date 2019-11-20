Transcript for Ambassador Gordon Sondland: ‘Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo’

As I testified previously. Mr. Giuliani's requests were a quid pro quo. For arranging a White House visit for presidents a Lansky. Mr. Giuliani. Demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing the investigations. Of the 2016. Election. DNC server. And for Reece much. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States. And we knew these investigations were important to the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.