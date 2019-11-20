Ambassador Gordon Sondland: ‘Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo’

More
Gordon Sondland testified that Rudy Giuliani was “expressing the desires” of President Donald Trump when he demanded that Ukraine announce investigations of the 2016 election, DNC server and Burisma.
0:35 | 11/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ambassador Gordon Sondland: ‘Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo’
As I testified previously. Mr. Giuliani's requests were a quid pro quo. For arranging a White House visit for presidents a Lansky. Mr. Giuliani. Demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing the investigations. Of the 2016. Election. DNC server. And for Reece much. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States. And we knew these investigations were important to the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Gordon Sondland testified that Rudy Giuliani was “expressing the desires” of President Donald Trump when he demanded that Ukraine announce investigations of the 2016 election, DNC server and Burisma.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67163950","title":"Ambassador Gordon Sondland: ‘Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo’","url":"/Politics/video/ambassador-gordon-sondland-mr-giulianis-requests-quid-pro-67163950"}