Transcript for Ex-ambassador to Ukraine’s asked about Joe Biden’s son

And you testified that in this particular practice she went names. Whitney Obama's State Department it wasn't just generally about charisma and corruption it was specifically. About Hunter Biden and charisma is that correct. Yes it is. And the exact quote from your testimony ambassador is quote the weight the question was raised in this model QNA was. What can you tell us about hunter by it is you know being named to the board of charisma. So for the millions of Americans watching president Obama's own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest. From hunter Biden's role a charisma. That may raise it themselves while crafting this wonderful ambassador nominees before her confirmation. And yet our democratic colleagues and the chairman of this committee cry foul. When we dare ask that same question that the Obama's State Department was so concerned about. But we will continue asking net and lastly in my twenty seconds left. I just want to get it on record in terms of the defensive lethal aid which you were an advocate for that was not provided by President Obama it was provided by president trump. That's correct.

