Everybody welcome to the briefing are happy Friday I'm Devin Dwyer and Washington great to have you with us on ABC news live whoa what a used to work. Momentous week in our politics in our country. And here in Washington as we close out this week where do we go from here. Will Democrats succeed in making a cases against president trump will the president be able to mount an effective defense. And most importantly how will the American people the voters process. All of this for more on that part of the story as we head into the weekend which will become. Much more important I'm joined by Nathaniel rake H. With reporters at 538 he joins us from New York also Jeremy Rachel Scott or political reporter who covers the trump campaign. Hot here in Washington also in Seattle Skyping in with s.'s serene shot she's got out there on the campaign trail and talking to voters he's a reward gets unit's second. But Nathaniel I want to start with you because for the big picture here for the past several months years in fact impeachment has totally been a non starter. For most Americans polls have consistently showed that. A but now we're starting to see some signs that that could beginning to change right. Yet we are so four this whole episode the average impeachment polls show that 39% of Americans supported impeachment about 56%. Opposed it but now in the EU we all these allegations. We are seeing we've seized four holes now that have shown support for impeachment increased by even just a little bit sends the the last time that they cool about this which usually brown Mueller is here and in one particularly notable all. Morning console all they actually pulls all the that we can't where they found that support for impeachment and change very much after close he came out in favor impeachment most recent poll conducted this week found that. I support what is good publicity figure actually I think it was 40% 40%. Yeah and we were just showing our viewers sighed the Marist NPR poll which came out this week as well has supported 49%. That's significant. A significant jump that in thirteen points from earlier this year just in the. Past few days of course that the public still digesting this take a look. I bite party though this is a key metric. As we hear so many Democrats top Democrats talk about the importance of giving independence. On board well in this poll the Marist poll once early snapshot here 44% of independents say they support. Impeachment at this time. I'm but more generally broadly the conduct of the president at the center of all this and in pristine feeling on that one in this latest poll 54% or half the country. According to Marist thinks that the president's request as Ukraine. I to investigate his political rival Joseph Biden is actually a serious matter should be investigated that's. That's that is kind of the most compelling number here to mean that Daniel read that at least people think they should pro seat. Right so important to that about the Marist poll out. I support for an impeachment inquiry which of course isn't the same thing Hussein should be impeached engineer boots aunts I think that's why she immediately higher numbers than average tariffs fall. Yes and so big question about this is when their wrong doing the impeachment so we also sign up close you know all this week that sent 52% to 23% Americans think it was inappropriate for trauma to ask the opera to investigate by and but they said only 39 to 13% so essentially tie it was actually impeach. Missouri and shot you've been out in Seattle talking it to some voters on the campaign trail about this are still seems to be embedded but divide. At least anecdotally out there let's step play a little bit about what you've been hearing. No it's changed my eyes I thought before that city. I have enough grounds to impeach but I think with all the reports coming out now where they've tried to hide the transcripts and fees. You know try to. Strong arm a born leader x.'s investigate. Joseph Biden and his son in order to gain belatedly I think his pitches corruption. I don't believe god does density. This point I think they're stuck grasping at straws this point right friend's house. So how that needle is threaded by Democrats or is really gonna make a key difference here in. There are skeptics still out there that this is enough for impeachment. Yeah they're really aren't so I spoke to a few people here in Seattle. Definitely need it donny's moved over coffee at. And the reviews and just really mixed some people feeling that turned the deal for them other equipment that they get their minds are not keen yet. Some like our country is a good fight ER right now. Nellie did catch up with one night from heat rain gear he grew up there he says people need rain are not actually happy with how this is playing out. Into what he says it under the outsider's opinion of course but he didn't think the truck is going anyway. Because people Ukraine their late friend the man because. All of your expect expects and thanks to support other countries the sport third military and the current economic and if you're not getting. Play what do you do. It's gonna happen. Honestly I don't thing that it's possible. At this point. And he's right on that point as serene at least and likely her right in terms of it removing the president although that the impeachment vote in the house is certainly something. Our reporter Johnny Republican serene alluding to there was talking to voters down. And Nevada in the casinos in Nevada as they were playing the slots to get. Their sense of how this is plain out here's a little bit what Johnny her. I can't looming question about that would be what the processes. You know how hollow or how are they gonna go about. Getting. Being fair. But given truth out part of this White House. They questioned Rachel Scott you cover the White House cover the president. Voters. Trying to figure out if they want this gentleman was telling Jenny Robert they want the information they want to learn more before they make up their mind. They're not quite sure they're gonna get much more from this White House is stonewalling has been so much of the strategy. Against Democrats are for. Yeah that that's exactly right in the end the strategy seems to be all over the place when it comes to the White House so it comes. To the trunk campaign their message has not changed since similar investigation right they are still calling this. A witch hunt they still say the Democrats are out to defraud the American public. But they're trying to figure out how to respond to the whistle blower complaint itself and a fact that the inspector general and the act India nine dean that whistle blower credit credible gotten an. There was an answer for the substance in there they and they aren't even disputing some of the facts that have come out and that's exactly and more triumphant in her first interview earlier today she's an advisor to the president's campaign also you know the president's daughter and launching spending less than you'll know and saying we shouldn't take this seriously. But but it is saying that we shouldn't think they're seriously on a tweet storm taking aim at the whistle blowers credibility again even though the inspector general dean that complaint. A burden confirmed ending the whistle blower. Credible it is certainly did yesterday was a big moment in the spotlight in Nathaniel Beers political risk. Half on both sides. Of this what is really a partisan battle that will play out the next few weeks in the court of public opinion. What are Democrats need to do do you think to make sure this doesn't backfire on them headed into the election. Yeah well I think that frankly that both parties need to do is stay united if they want to Wear masks and that polling is showing us that on another reason that impeachment was unpopular reforms that the Democratic Party divided and the reason that support is increasing is mostly due to Democrats coming on line because horse and close the team leader McCarty oh trying to trying to presidential candidate is chosen on sports now on that same is true with Republicans so far you've seen a lot of movement already really into each and still do on that in some congressional leaders Hamas or can even push in a moderate Republicans in congress. Maybe in his Republican voters. Went democratic congress people haven't closed democratic. First Smart take as always from Nathaniel rickets or friends at 538 Nathaniel thanks so much for coming on today have a great weekend search. And our thanks to Rachel Scott her warehouse correspond show beyond the road this weekend out on the campaign trail thank you so much Rachel I wanna bring in. Now our senior our Justice Department producer Jack got to he's here as well let's talk a little bit more about where we go. From here in this impeach a battle also bring in. Are White House and he'll reporter investigative guru Ben Siegel he's over at the White House. Offer some more on that front this conversation then I want to start with you because we learned today. They Democrats want to expedite this process they have left town for research. Sees me for recess. But they want to have hearings as soon as next week and possibly hold a vote on impeachment. By Thanksgiving. DeVon Democrats want to strike while the iron is hot they think they have momentum. After that remarkable historic hearing yesterday with the acting Director of National Intelligence in fact most members are going home for these two weeks. Adam Schiff the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He is not one of them he told a reporters today after votes. That they plan to work on it. Potential hearings potential depositions and subpoenas they are working on their agenda right now as we speak. At the capitol members of that committee some of whom are going on congressional delegation trips out of the country some are returning home. They've been put on notice that they might be needed back in Washington. For intelligence committee impeachment hearings as early as next week so. This is all part of their plan to get this on as quickly as possible and I spoke to a senior democratic aide today they want to do this right but they also want to drag this out the this aide said. That in their mind slow steady and steady is fast which on which is on the basically saying. They can do this carefully. And quickly. Did they think it's a right way to do this keep this out of the courts and potentially that he said wrap this up by. End of the year. That would be amazing speed if they get an impeachment vote by Thanksgiving. So certainly keeping an eye and that Jack and we heard. From the house speaker today Nancy Pelosi she gave in and everywhere she sort of tipped her hand a little bit. About how Democrats hope to keep the focus of their case very narrow as they head into this let's listen to her. We lay the equities and never thought he was worth it. To do have something just like device into the country Catholics pick and really the steps that keeps they. That cavalier attitude that this week your response whatever the legal Dracula Britain but the fact is he's going. We're talking of them under oath of office to protect and defend the constitution the denying that state checks and balances. This is a very important moment's respite close. I don't trust what Mike could happen in the courts of his appointees. As to whether they will rule lynch today. That the congress of the United States. Does have the right of oversight. In the constitution. We'll lose sight of of the executive branch the president says article two says I can do whatever I want. We know what doesn't give not a minor it's a Republican if we can keep it at Republican sleeping in public. Jack duct tape it sounds there and in other comments that the speaker has made. That Democrats plan to zero in on the conduct at the president in this phone call not so much the cover up which is also part of the story. Right you know if that all Washington saying it's not the crime it's the cover up in this case. It's a crime and the they have so much to deal with. And that alone if if there's other sort of the problems that come from that like. A cover up for things like that that that emerge. Those are all less important then. The central problem that they're examining. Right now and it played out so clearly in both the whistle blowers complaint in in the in the rough transcript the president released and it's even drawn some criticism from Republicans. Who say quite publicly that the conduct laid out here. Is not good. He every he's looking for a lifeline but Republicans are having a hard time. Sort of committee that's right now at this early. Pt time on that sucks. The and then do we expect the committee is that you talk about this being expedited. But the goal of Thanksgiving do we expect the committees to try to subpoena a lot of witnesses get a lot of documents are they bracing for big court fights. Because we know the White House hasn't done played nice on those requests in the past. I think they're trying to fig. Are out how how l'Alma how long they wanted to make that process going how much they wanna draw that out of course. They have said they need to go out there and they have to corroborate what was in this complaint to the best of their ability is a this White House has refused to really cooperate with any congressional oversight efforts. Is since the start of this year but Adam Schiff said today that any White House stonewalling only feeds into their case of obstruction. So I think when you talk to members on these committees and then and other people who are sort of involved in the planning of this. They know they have to try to do the best they can under these circumstances but they're wary of getting stuck in the courts which is why you might see them try to make this effort try to subpoena people who are willing to cooperate. Would the committee but maybe only take that as far as it goes the next few weeks to get this to get the articles of impeachment to the Judiciary Committee and potentially out of the Judiciary Committee ready for the full vote on the house floor by the holiday season. In the articles and if impeachment Jack or the actual document that will lay out. Basically the charging case against president trump in simple language of why the Democrats think he needs to be impeach bill based of. The indictment. By the house if they get to that point that's Judiciary Committee will create these articles eventually it. They're able to think get that far with its nuclear. Far yeah I want to ask you before that you go Jack where's the Justice Department in all of this to everybody may remember from the Russia pro dad. Attorney general Jeff Sessions which were accused of is a huge fight. We talk about rod Rosen Steen overseeing the investigation we have heard nothing this week from attorney general bar as high from his reference. In the complaint in a phone call with Ukrainian president were they in this. I learned really sticky position because they're central to the alleged conduct which is paid. Go bars gonna go and talk to. Yugoslavian has urged very. Authorities overseas. To help interfered in the campaign which do. He says never happened and they never talked about it and so. He Brit did their there they're stuck with this gather in the middle of it the president put them in the middle of it and how they get out of it is is going to be tricky. And the whistle blower Jack of in this is somebody that we were started to learn a little bit more about intelligence officials still anonymous we don't know where in the government this person works. Will we hear from this person do you think. I think we'll eventually hear from this person. That's all still being worked out but. Clearly broader story in the context of it it will come out I think current and Ben Siegel we let you go indoors as we can hear the president. Never goes into a Friday night quietly. What are we expecting for the president later today and into the weekend what should we. Look out for. Well we've we've had a number of turbulent tumultuous moments in this White House over the past two years. One crisis or controversy within the administration sort of erupts even beyond the work week and when that usually happens the president is here. Or he's and one of his retreat to a be a tomorrow Lotto in in Florida are bad minster in New Jersey. He tends to sit and fume and we see it we Tenet get him pretty good look into what he's thinking about the current situation from his Twitter feeds it to say that. That if you take a look at that feed this weekend when he is expected to remain in town there's their travel plans. We could get a better sense of how he's he's taking this and as we've seen from the last couple days. He is a lashing out at Democrats right now. Yeah he sure has been also are trying to come up with a strategy build the team to respond to this they were caught a little flat footed this week it seems bent Siegel. Thank you so much for your reporting then Jack dot take always great to see we're job this week think user. Probably not near Washington there was actually other news this week besides impeachment although it's hard to digest it would all be big headlines popping here around town. One of them involve the White House effort to crack down on immigration to the United States quietly this week. As this firestorm was unfolding on Capitol Hill. The White House announced a cap on refugees that will be the lowest in decades one international advocate. Calls it an unspeakable. Move. Today the US citizenship and immigration services director can coach a Natalie in immigration hardliner. Explain why the White House is shutting the door to refugees. We still have a crisis at the southern border that all of these same people. We're talking about asylum officers in refugee officers. Are doing credible fear in her views are doing reasonable fear in her views. They're doing what are called cat convention against torture interviews. Those are the people that do this. And the workload as you all know at the southern border has been immense in the last couple of years. And yet we keep we are still getting to tens of thousands. Of asylum cases with grants put in place along with the refugees. And those people are being resettled. Our quick notice here is our immigration reporter been on the story for quite a while Quinn we. Heard king coaching knowing talk about the southern border which Burma refugees. But he's basically making the case that the administration is so focused on the situation the border they can't process anybody else. All right so a bit of a distinction between a so highly is and refugees asylum is there are people who are in the United States make it to the border refugees are sharks and other places exactly. He's saying that the combined effect is just too taxing. That's why they have to in implement this this drastic cut. Another political Adam element of this though they're really fundamentally changing the way that the cap is subdivided instead of just. Doing it by geography. They've carved out specific exemptions for. People who face religious persecution. A specific quota for the number for people refugees impacted by the Iraq War. And even a a very small token for folks from northern trying local countries Guatemala Honduras and El Salvador. And you're seeing through the new guidelines here on the screen as Jonas Quinn is explaining here and you look at these bullet points. The White House corps be now be special categories any much smaller pool of people and what surprises me Quinn. Is that refugees. These people applying to come to the United States as a place of safe haven. At a time of crisis are headed to refugees are vetted and advanced it's a rigorous process they are interviewed they are they have to be placed with an agency or family you see here. The number of refugees the US has. Had said taken in over the past few years dwindling sharply. Much different from asylum seeker who could be anybody or everybody just shows up right there and we think that. If this administration given their criticism of security concerns and the like would want more refugees. And refugees are vetted now more than ever you'll remember trumps an executive order on extreme betting impacts lose the people who the very people who were applying for. Legal status before they arrive in the US that's something we've we've reported on the past of course Obama it took me some flak for not. Accepting as many refugees as critics thought that he could. Although towards the end of his administration he attempted to bump that number up. Trump has brought that right back down. And I think we have a snapshot. For those surge try to put their mind around what a refugee is where these people are from who are refugees this lot of around the world. Some 26 million refugees according the United Nations a two thirds of those come from a just a handful a country Syria of course war torn. For years Afghanistan's south Sudan Myanmar Somalia and these are dangerous places very impoverished places. But the wars in those places have sent people fleeing. And as the definition says you've been talking about square and these are people who basically have no choice they have to get out and they don't have any ballistic up. Right and if we're talking about the global trend of refugee resettlement. It was it's interesting to see when the company restoration first started slashing refugee admissions in 2017. Some of the major some of those major other world powers with the followed suit we saw declines from Canada and the United Kingdom while the number of cuts while the number of refugees getting into the processing system was actually increase. And is there anything congress can do about this hers is solely at the discretion. The administration technically this is a proposal from the administration that they get submitted to congress but it's more of a formality and ultimately the president does have broad authority to. Determine who was allowed to be accepted into the country okay rush. Jeep policy changing quietly this week as we were focused in on the news Quinn thanks for bringing it to us have a good Rican circus he's finally today I powerful image of hope something I think all of us could use this week after. The news we've been facing 22 years after Princess Diana. Took that poignant walk through a minefield in Angola and Southern Africa today her son. Prince Harry put on the same shield and body armor that she was where in areas in blue retracing her steps. To highlight her legacy hayride and now declaring that same area is safe. And saying this about a smoke. So will come up with substances can put emotional for me. But I think. As much as soon as much she did then there's still so much to do but without question if she hadn't campaigned way to shifted. Toward its music. This were. Dispute or to be still be a minefield. Sort of I'm an incredibly proud of which is what should be able to meet these kids who've borne. On the streets. Gretchen to even though this was a month I think its credit without an opportunity to meet some of the sort of people from all sorts of different backgrounds and the Holocaust and Portuguese. This Beauchamp has been absolutely amazing and they appear to visit places that I haven't used it before but also referred to some some really important issues advocates in it's been right. Diana of course putting the spotlight on a global effort to banning clear land mines from war zones a legacy which continues in our Elizabeth. A McLaughlin who covers said the Pentagon and military issues force land mine issues is something that you've been tracking. She started this hairy was shining the spotlight on it today but really has been a lot of progress made on this front I I think that it. If we forget just how important that moment once it's the Princess Diana princess walking and pants in that body armor. Through what was a dangerous Lee and mine field in Angola the day that's a much safer country. And there's been so much progress that is happening in the last twenty years since Diana made that walk there has been an international ban that was instituted just two years. After she was there. A 164. Countries have signed on more than 48. Million stockpiled man minds have been destroyed and 31 countries have been. Completely cleared of mines so there's been a lot of progress. That's not to say that it is safe everywhere something that Prince Harry highlighted when he was in Angola with it. More than sixty million people still have fear in a written. Aaron endangered these landmines. Especially in places like Yemen Afghanistan. In Syria Ukraine so there's still a lot of progress to be made but I think what Harry's doing here is trying to continue his mother's luggage. Yes success story really and an end a success story not only for those on the ground doing the removal work but. Highlighting the importance of little celebrity can actually do. Can go a long way to put the power of the royals behind this initiative to see that image as you say so iconic in Yemen no. Still the front lines in this fight. Absolutely a lot of progress be made but like you just said. After Diana was there. In Angola they made huge progress and they still have a little bit more to go there trying to be completely mind free by 20/20 five. Still it is a slow process ankle with an out of civil war for Opel over two decades. So see you have to be here this is a very slow path it's very dangerous and there are even US forces who do land mine removal in places like Syria. Sure a lot of dogs do as well we've had a here in the briefing room from the Marshall legacy institute are Botox cattle -- bringing us that story as well and good one. Thank you for bringing us that's good news story here at the end of this very tumultuous week in Washington great to have you with us here on ABC news live all week long we'll have continuing coverage. Of the impeachment effort against president trump next week join us here every day 3:30 PM eastern time. In the briefing her money BC news I've also download BBC news apps for breaking news alerts council watch all of our live coverage there at the push of a button. Hot is free at any time 24/7 on Devin Dwyer have a great weekend. See you next week.

