Transcript for Americans need to return to work: Trump

I know that we will achieve victory and quickly returned to the path of exceptional health safety and prosperity for all of us citizens. We have to get back to work people wanna work they want to go back to have to go back and we're going to be talking about dates we're going to be talking now with a lot of great professionals. It's a country that was built on. Getting it done and our people want to go back to work I'm hearing I'm hearing it loud and clear from everybody. So we'll see what what happens we're gonna have a lot more information. Early next week and we'll be reporting that back. I just believe in with you we have to go back. This the United States of America they don't want to sit around and wait and then they'll be practicing and by the way a lot of people misinterpret when I say go back through going to be practicing. As much as you can social justice saying and washing your hands and not shaking hands and all of the things that we talk about so much but they have to go back to work our country has to go back our country is based on that. And I think it's gonna happen pretty quickly. I think it's gonna happen pretty quickly lot of progress is made but we gotta go back to work.

