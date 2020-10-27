Transcript for America’s Future: The Power of the Latino Vote [Spanish Subtitles]

Well I I'm Alex Perez national correspondent with ABC news and thank you so much for streaming with us. This year more than 32 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in the upcoming election. 32. Million here a few facts Latinos live all over our beautiful country from east to west. North to south from body heals and the inner city to suburbs and small towns and the heartland. Most Latinos are primarily English language the dominant but many of us also a publicist and you know. As is the case for so many other Americans Latinos are defined by faith family and who. But also shaped by their struggle and success in this unprecedented. Presidential election which so much on the line. We'll check back. Please please vote this time biking will determine who the next president of the united. To let your voices be hurt is now get ready because there are about to take it in depth look at Latinos in America. How they came here there are countless struggles and their enormous contribution just at how all look back. Could influence how they made boat at the ballot box. Oh. Opal I don't you know I doable to. Grow. Up. Oh America's future a follower of the Latino votes Al east and my colleagues on the Imus Cecilia Vega John Quinones ABC news. World headquarters. New York. Thank satellites and good evening we stand here tonight just days away from the most consequential American election in decades. We've seen voters turning out in record numbers tens of millions of ballots already cast. A multitude of issues driving voters to the polls including America's 32 million eligible Latino voters cars. Is a community that is all too often overlooked even though we are one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in this country and in this election year tonight. We will hear from Latinos from coast to coast about the issues that matter the most right now the corona virus pandemic jobs the economy. Health care and immigration such important issues we want to begin with enormous contributions. With Tina's have made to our way of life here in America and how we got to this very critical point in time. So it only seemed fitting to ask legendary any. Grammy Tony and Oscar winner yes and he got winner Rita Moreno to take us through. A legacy that goes from meal Mexican mine in this. Who's empires predates the birth of Christ. To the ass chicks and the anchors it was empires existed and thrived for hundreds of years before the arrival an invasion of European settlers. And their introduction of African slave trade to the Western Hemisphere. The Latino identity has a rich and complex ancestry VS six ruled over an estimated fifteen million people. The empire stretched from what today is known as the United States for adolescents through southern Mexico. At its peak enthusiastic capital of connections to pan had over 140000. People. Just south of the states where the lions. Who were known for their advanced pyramid building astronomy and mathematics. They're agricultural technology developed the basis of what is the majority of the world's diet. As you make your way down to what is now known as South America. We find the interests. At its peak the income empire was made up of twelve million people today. One of the most sacred archeological centers of the incas is a modern wonder of the world Mathieu piece that you. They're tiny nose and carried people's navigated. From the coast of South America to the Caribbean islands named after the parents themselves. Once the most numerous indigenous people of the Caribbean the Cano population may have reached. Anywhere between one or two million at the time of the Spanish conquest in the late fifteenth century. To spend its crest for land didn't end there like 1513. The arrived to a land with many flowers that they named fruity. Unknown to many the first European language spoken in what is now the United States of America. The sexually Spanish. And not English. The film peace although it is brought with them diseases such as smallpox. Mumps and measles. They also brought with them one of the worst abuses of human kind. Slavery. About fifteen times as many African slaves were taken to Spanish and Portuguese colonies and to the US. The Spanish empire would dominate throughout the Western Hemisphere. For hundreds of years. Finally in the early eighteen hundreds. The majority of Latin American countries and their people regain their independence except Cuba. And put the pretty go. For Mexico the victory would be short lived thanks to their neighbors from the United States. The US wasn't content with British hands pushing westward to seize the land that many presidents believe it was America's destiny. To reach that goal president James Polk provoke war with Mexico. After a long and bloody battle there was an agreement called the treaty of what does new TDs engulfed. Mexico signed the treaty under the promise the US would recognize all Mexicans as citizens. Of their new nation. That the US failed on its promise granting only white Mexican citizenship. And leaving indigenous black Mexicans entirely disenfranchise. It would forever change the fate of generations of Mexican Americans. And in turn mold the identity of cool Latinos. In the United States. Latinos and Hispanics are the future of American voting. My November 3 more Latinos will be eligible to vote on Election Day than ever before. You heard the number 32 million with the help of get out the vote rallies such as those in Florida and Arizona. More than 800000. Of us become eligible to vote every year by 20/20 five that number will swell to one million. Each person with the Rome story their own opinion. Their own vote. And he. I. I'm an America of methods to sent. Bottom are raised by my herd is my ethnicity. And I'm problem apparently had not. Or not the economy it is is living his American dream in Texas and running the ranch his parents bought in 1940. The years he was born. And that they were able to buy this fourth of an acre ranch and make it a succession and then get us educated. Ramirez has won a 32 million Latinos eligible to vote in the upcoming election the largest non white electorate. Most of those at the same common goal we we all want to educate their children we all want them to have a good economic lives. He's not alone 80% of Hispanic voters say the economy is their top priority in the 20/20 election followed closely. By health care. There's a lot of issues are affecting us right now we're living under a pandemic solve unemployment. Is one of on Medicaid the economy and worker rights is a very important issue. Health care immigration and arts is to portable speakers. Health care is really important to me. Because right that actually was six when he was a document that I couldn't get any sort of health care bill I'm of the what about life. Back in my hometown of San Antonio lies sat down with the most visible let you know face on the campaign trail this year Julio and Gossip Girl. The issues that matter to Hispanic community are the issues matter to all Americans right. Castro was the only Latino to run for president in 20/20. His campaign ran on progressive policies like Medicare for all and raising the minimum wage. State that make you more and more prop him enough. People that make that. Presidential bid failed but those policies proved popular with the man he Latino voters. I can't. Progressive Latino voters helped Bernie Sanders Nguyen Nevada Colorado and California. And with 40% support they kept them in the race in Texas. I. By the next presidential election the number of low. He knows in taxes is expected to surpass the white population. You think. Texas this is suing statement. Yeah I we are swing states. The last ten to twelve polls show the presidential race here basically. Tied. And if we can win here then it's game over for the Republicans and the Latino vote is get a play a huge role. Nationwide. Biden is outpacing president trumped by more than thirty points among registered Latino vote. They were really hoping that the Latino vote. Would come out in both Arizona and Colorado. But in 2016. Less than half of registered Latino voters showed up at the polls 2016. Has taught us. Very painful. That he elections man. This year there's a focused effort to mobilize Latino voters. Celebrities making a push to get out the vote. Endorsing candidates. I'm here. That reason women and month end and Latinos appearing at conventions. And hitting the campaign trail for both. Send me Donald Trump or head coach. When you when he Super Bowl you don't fire the coach. Turnout among Latino voters is expected to increase by 15%. In the upcoming election. What will be able people in November. Already ordered a motive mr. Why won't economy. The bottom line. Today it announced that I mean this as well extends into the millions. And for that reason he says of vote for trump isn't personal it's just Smart business. But you've done so well for yourself you've been very successful. What do you tell other Americans other Latinos who don't have those investments. I just. I don't know what what the tellem. I just don't know I'm here. It's. Developed commitment. Develop a discipline. More card. Newton you know that basically how I didn't net. What's also set about immigrants Mexican immigrants have bringing drugs. They're bringing crime they're rapists and some. I assume that people this thing is he not a politician. Builders got a stupid remark he made you. Communists is among the nearly 30%. Of Latino voters who support president rocked. A lot of Latino supporters are not understanding the impact that trump has on Latino. Population. Send I have mantis is a political activist and the mother of four she ran for senate against Humberto roared in 2018. Before I start running for office I was coaching Little League Baseball conference heading in the death. I don't see any men. Battered and doing things that women. Especially women of color. She spent just 4000 dollars on her campaign but gained nearly 25%. Of the vote. I outperformed in places where most Democrats don't perform very well. She credits her success to appealing to Latinos. As Americans. That proved a winning strategy for president George W bullish in 2000 Fuller. I'm proud to call the teen owes Americans. And I'm proud to be your president capitalist work. He made Latino spiel. Like they had a seat at the table. This year it's Latino voters in Florida Arizona and Texas that experts say could decide the election. Latinos need to understand that our voices matter that if we want Reese back and we want to be part of this country we must. Well news. Still ahead on this ABC news live special Americans voting in the heart of the pandemic had the alarming projections roughly 230000. American lives lost by Election Day. Tonight why the virus has particularly devastated the Latino community and coming up the devastating told cope with nineteen and why that my wrists. He's driving so many Latino voters to the polls. But today's music that so often marks life's to a full moments at weddings and deeds and yes he's playing at this funeral mass. We are here to say farewell to their loved ones whom most of batteries and scope in nineteen. We acts and decided to do it now and October. Eyewitness News under the and then what does the people here a tight knit community of Mexican immigrants from Tina now Puebla. Honoring loved ones that never received a proper good time. Windy here are notes cover songs and lyrics. You know we want to field trip here in Mexico that care. There with their families you know connect them some kind of way. Eddie Davis got off. Of course don't go to stop them their food news. A reminder of lives cut short from a disease that has ravaged communities like this one. According to the CDC Latinos are telling added disproportionately higher rate from cove in nineteen. A recent analysis of more than 1141000. Covad related deaths between may and August. Bell 124%. Were Hispanic or Latino despite being only 18% of the US population. Bottleneck that had been on his. New settlement dean is believed it has waited six months for this day her mother followed until I don't April 16. Just three weeks after getting sick with Cooper nineteen. I miss her hand and needed to find so and peace in myself and I think today you. I was able to actually feel peace for the first time since a damper passing. At the time cases of the rotavirus growing exponentially in New York City quickly becoming the epicenter of the global pandemic. Health officials fear and another deadly wave on the way here at NYU Kobe testing tents have been set up for student Illinois breaking its own record of new case says. Fast forward to a week before the politically presidential election a profound transformation to a way of life. Hospitals once again stretch of the limits to care for a new wave of bogus patients in places like Utah and Wisconsin. US surpassing a staggering eight million cases one of them president Donald Trump. And don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. Message after the president left Walter Reed medical center was a gut punch for loose it'll he's perverts. It every single person I lost their lives receive the same treatment that heats it. They did it he had all of these resources that none of us that. At least 225. Dozen lives have been lost big numbers growing every day. David eighteen outbreak becoming a top issue for Latino voters I think I always knew who I would not go far. And definitely won't be for the of one actor's still damn watched it happen and didn't do much to homeless. Doctor Peter hodes is one of the world's leading experts on vaccines is growing more war by the data overstating really is historic destination. Com among the Hispanic community by desirous. From the Rio Grande Valley to the big cities a troubling pattern emerging throughout the nation. Even records dating Hispanics in their 40s50s and sixties what they're really means is it's robbing families are for this whole generation of their mothers and fathers Brothers and sisters. Her brother's Isaiah and Nathan Garcia it is their painful reality losing both parents of the virus in Houston this summer. Just two weeks apart. I think get sick about a mom all my dad know. If that's Linux. It's been really devastating battle in terms of the number of people who are dying but also. Affecting a much younger age who lose you get Romero saw a movie nineteen sweep you were Long Beach community. Like we're strong young and healthy and get pregnant and never knew little else. So that they have been away. Elizabeth was on the phone with her husband Hussein who was in the hospital bed when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. On the machines and global car in the. News Oklahoma poem. Age. Edmonds and bring them back. Anti okay go home. In the lives of so many others shutter clicked movie nineteen. Why you are Latino communities getting hit so hard by this pandemic we are essential workers much more likely be essential workers you have to be up there. In the head and the pandemic some of them have to take public transportation there was no choice also many of us live in work product housing places of higher social density. All those things have been a major issue why Latinos at higher risk. Doctor or vinik out of skier Puerto Rican day event chief of internal medicine at the University of Miami health system is determined to help this community. He's leading one of the clinical trials for the Johnson & Johnson Covert nineteen vaccine and is pulling for more diverse participants. We need more minorities were flat you know African American to participate in these studies we need to make sure these vaccines work on our people. He says health disparities among Latinos are compounded by one's immigration status and lack of health care coverage. They would say no pity Evan into economic at a morning which means I didn't wanna come but I that it wanted to die and you see these young. Persons with immigration issues that really didn't wanna come they worked on and a fields and homes said they came in really sick with extremely low oxygen nation status and you could tell you saw the fear in their eyes. Homestead Florida just forty miles south of Miami's being speeches and nightlife where these farmworkers well you. An extreme heat harvesting food. This is the invisible work towards that end up lists the country and yet the country is not lifting them and we kinda. Start changing mentality and thinking you know the farmer doesn't need just maybe they need to come first they have to be the first in line. Recess is and hope that they need. Fear of bringing the virus home all too common for Latino essential workers. Many of whom live in multi generational households. Let him and the Saudi analyst Claudia don't know we've. It's not yet seen a hug on him most. See them off ice into the US citizens the seed. And with the temperatures feeling more families are expected to hold down together endorse the nation's top infectious disease specialist doctorate mythology. Warning that the number of deaths could grow to 400000. If precautions are taken this fall and winter. One of the biggest holidays Filipinos Christmas Eve notre win out you're seeing it should look different this year. Look I'm my brother what a house rule applied in this big black children all of this stuff and now we don't know putting up much of without without a lot of people if you ask me right now. That's what I would recommend small sedan and actually had all the people of my family which we all do you know there's no way a lot my mom to be in a social setting with thirty people that's just not what I would want. As hard as it is for us. That right there at the start heartbreaking reminder as America's debt hole rises every number has a face a name and a story. However most fathers mothers and her mom knows that in my nasty towards the east pass laws are just a fraction of those we have lost too cold and we'll be right back. Welcome back they were this searing images igniting outrage across the country. Migrant children separated from their parents at the southern border. Now an explosive new report on the trump administration's zero tolerance policy making this an election issue. Lawyers say they can't find the parents of 545. Migrant children still living with sponsor families in the US. Tonight what's become of those Stanley separated and reunite. As pro controlled makes his closing argument on why he deserves four more years. One of the darkest chapters of his presidency child separation. Coming back to haunt him. Keep it on the debate stage so how did Stanley ever be reunited. Children are brought here. I coyotes and left said they had people. Vice president Joseph but in firing back with counterpoint. Coyotes didn't bring them over their parents. Were with them they got separated from their parents. And according to the ACLU. The battle over child separation is for cream over. We now believe that there were close to 5500 families separated. What this administration gave. Taking little babies toddlers but even teenagers. Away from their parents in a strange country not telling the parent. Where they were taken. Enforcement is poured the trump administration's zero tolerance policy. A Department of Homeland Security. Is now referring 100%. Via legal staff rents border crossings to Department of Justice or prosecution. The planned touted by dead attorney general Jeff Sessions. A deterrent the administration hoped would make people think twice about crossing the border illegally in if you don't. Want your child of a separated. And are buying them across the border illegally and one of those kids. A Brazilian asylum seeker named James who was just fourteen years old at the time when he was separated from his mother. Do you remember the moment. It Scituate where mom. As they remember. Me was a was more lake I was really. Make talked batted I have no reaction. Like no fan Ambon and if the analysts is lake and our allies and. The policy became more widespread. Immigration rights group started sounding the alarm. White House officials like former Homeland Security secretary cures to Nielsen forced to answer questions. If that parent has a four year old child what he planned to of that time the child under long goes to HH asked her care in custody they will be separated from their parents just like my client the United States every day. Amid the growing backlash the president at one point blaming Democrats the Democrats gave us a horrible thing we have to break up. Lawmakers and immigration rights activists said that just wasn't true. Parents and kids left stunned and confused. So you they take you weigh in at that moment do you know what's happening due to understand. No I didn't I that in knowing and theme because they just they just took me away and we can understand anything was. Because it in though billing was. Even the president's own white denounced child separation. I sat down with her in Kenya you know he was under your your husband's policy is zero tolerance policy. That these families were separated by force exists so we're really disagreed with him. Yes and then let you know. I didn't know that that bodies who have come out was blind sided by. To a team at home and I sent to keen to and it's I feel that's unacceptable. And he he found the same. But last month in leaked audiotapes to see an end by the first lady's former advisor. Maloney a trump is heard discussing her visit to the border at the height of the scandal. Old ski event next Taylor. To experience this there's because dealer. Drops that I it's good to cause he always keeps they say it out. So sad to hear it but did have eighty. Yeah only caught teased. On the White House web site the force lady reacted to the leaked audiotapes in a statement. Seen her words were taken out of context the president eventually surrendered on child separation signing an executive order ending it. But now more than two years later. The ACLU says they have been unable to reach the parents of more than 500 migrant children taken from their families at the border before June of 2018. We are still looking for hundreds and hundreds of families. Where the parent was deport without the child both the department of homeland security and the White House refuting accusations. It's very sad the administration wants the families here the united. But for various reasons. The families of some not accepted to children backing him in many of these cases. The ACLU challenges that explanation saying quote. We have not even found these 545. Parents so neither we nor certainly the administration can know whether they want to be reunited. Or stop unit practice of separating children from their parents. I worked really bring troops hospital with Ian. Former vice president Joseph Biden is making sure voters don't forget about child separation especially Latino voters. Restore sensible enforcement priorities and stop terrorized Latino communities. One group full we'd both candidates but unable to vote the families who were still here and caught in the middle of the child separation legal battle. We were there in 2018. And James was reunited with his mother jostling after nine wants. The mother and son had to flee their native Brazil because Jocelyn says she was being abused by her host. She says when they were crossing the border illegally or son was taken away by immigration officials. He would end up more than a thousand miles away in a facility in Chicago. Welcome Molina added it was horrible. So painful for me as a mother because they didn't know what was going to happen jostling would take refuge in a shelter near El Paso, Texas. She waited to hear about her asylum claim. We spoke to her at the border. She just started her legal battle to get her son back Saudi in the followed by yesterday and it knowing what happened to her son which still have crossed the border. FO agreement it's horrible there and horrible here for so many parents like Jocelyn they feel they have no choice. We recently caught up with him to see how their life has been going. Amp amp adamant although it. I think that despite everything that happened. It was an experience for us but I still think things can be thanks I don't think only bad things are to come. How was your life right now in the US it's going gray they come and doing Mike really great. It's it's mean like really good sense slate. Was starting their own school in and starting and they so socializing. With people and in. Learning them different. Poacher and now mother and son are living in Massachusetts. Jocelyn tells me she doesn't focus on the past. And has hope they can both stay here together William and took him. I think a person can live happily. Thinking in the past and what happened because. It was so painful and it was horrible. That now which together and a good thing guide and I hope we stay that way. When we come back to race for president with the future of Dhaka and the dreamers have staying at so many of them Frontline workers right in the middle of this pandemic not just facing the corona virus. On a daily basis but also living in fear of being deported at any moment. We're not returned to the heated battle over immigration in America more than 600000. Dreamers living and working in the United States many. Health care workers on the front lines of this very pandemic and they also live in constant fear. A being deported they are not only caught in the middle of a stalemate in Washington. Their futures may depend on the outcome of this presidential election. Which will determine if they are allowed to stay in this country their home. As a paramedic outside of Houston he sues contreras is job is stressful enough. But these days work isn't the only thing keeping him up at night. My head's obviously and have my immigration status the likelihood of me you know being deported or lose its status. Asus was born in Mexico but he's lived in the United States ever since he and his family immigrated illegally when he was just six years old. Out 27 this is home. He graduated from high school attended junior college became an MT helping to rescue his community from the floods of hurricane Harvey. What ensues and the 640000. Other young people just like him who have temporary legal status now live in limbo. I had no idea whether they will be allowed to stay in this country legally or face deportation. I think I've established. My life here in the United States and I've been here for the majority of my life and for me to potentially. Be sent back home to Mexico quote unquote a home. I would be devastating not only to me but see you my community. My employ where my family my friends. It was the Obama administration back in 2012 but extended legal protections for these young people notice dreamers. Brought to the country illegally as children. Arab Americans in their heart. In the minds. And every single way but want. On paper. The program known as daka deferred action for childhood arrivals allowed dreamers to come out of the shadows to go to school and work. All without fear of deportation. And today they make up the fabric of America. 90% have jobs including 27000. In health care working on the front lines in the fight against cove it. Nearly half are ruled in school some fairly even speak the language of the countries where they were born. English is how they communicate. Americans in both parties overwhelmingly support protecting dreamers. If these young people are once again stuck in the middle of a political fight over how to reform the country's immigration laws. Even as an immigration hardliner president trump early on said under his watch dreamers had nothing to fear. Asking for it. Left agreements. Without Everett thank you very. But he used protecting them from deportation as a bargaining chip. Hoping to get congress to fund his border wall in exchange. Once treating if there is no wall there is no daka. The administration repeatedly punching. Blaming congress for not doing more to protect dreamers. Could this. White House envision a scenario in which these dreamers are deported would that be something the president is okay with that at this point. The president is willing to sign something took find a permanent solution for knocked and he has placed. The responsibility which the constitution has placed and he is reminded congress that it is they're job to actually. Get that legislation passed incident and again he's gonna play a big role in the process. But it's on congress to get that legislation through the two bodies and hit the president's desk. But congress has tried and failed more than a dozen times to pass protections for these streamers coming up empty every single time. And in this election year given the state of the economy and the surging corona virus here is once again little incentive for action. Democratic challenger Joseph Biden promises executive action to protect dreamers on day one if he's elected. Georgia. Once again. Make allies all the doctors students these doctors students are more Americans than most Americans are. He also says he'll send a bill to congress to outline a path to citizenship for doctor recipients. But unless his party controls both chambers on Capitol Hill that promise is easier said than done. The former director of US citizenship and immigration services under President Obama says the dreamers are being used as pawns in a dangerous political gain. The dreamers are logically part of your world picture. Immigration. And border security. To resolve the president has tried few. Leverage. Half of some kind of relief from dreamers. In exchange for its actions that he wants things while law and order rule. And tragedy that yeah it's that you should the treatment should have been. And. This summer many dreamers breathed a sigh of relief. When the Supreme Court delivered a stunning blow rejecting the White House's attempt and Dhaka this decision means I will be able to apply to residency programs. And hopefully as you may do it becoming a surgeon. To stop us now. We're. But the High Court made it clear the president does have the right to end the program as long as he does it properly. So far the White House has not filed in UK east. Even as president has repeatedly threatening to go back to court just recently in an election town hall in Miami. He was back to claiming he wants to help dreamers. We are going to take care of duck got. We're gonna take care of the dreamers we want people to come into our country that to come in legally but we are working very hard on the docket program. And you will be I think very happy over the course of the next year. For people like Asus it's just more of the same head spinning uncertainty. At the end of the days at being. Whether it's president trump president Biden there is going to be changed we're at a point in time where. The young folks that are growing and are able to vote and speak out are seeing that doctor recipients are truly. Hardworking he well he can't. Voting this election. But he's helping those that do make sure their vote means real lasting change in the only country he's ever really know. Still ahead on this ABC news live special Latino businesses struggling to survive in the US economy after surging for more than a decade families with their livelihoods on the line why Hispanic business owners were less likely to receive. A PPP loan from the federal government. In the Hugh west. But researchers from Stanford University shows that only 3%. Of those businesses are over a million dollars in annual revenue. Ryan Betancourt is a Cuban American on for new war and one of the few Latinos running a business he says is worth millions. Are last valuation was over 35 million. Biotech entrepreneur and CEO he ventured into the shark tank in 2019. Looking for capital to bolster his burgeoning business it's time to get serious with how we feed our pets 550000. Dollars. 10% of the company. And then we haven't. His company success is a big step up. From his Stanley's humble beginnings. My family received into the US as Cuban refugees and became on foreigners Wednesday settled in Miami. My mother my father actually started a small plumbing business this Stanley is like Sul many others diverse. Yet to find it I think that my own family encompasses a lot of what we across America. From now on to support Donald Trump through to my mother who actually supports. I didn't we all love each other that we we ought cared deeply about each other. But sometimes some of the divisions are pretty strong Betancourt is voted for vice president Joseph Biden in November and says his personal values translate to his politics what's really driving my decision. Are there things that I. Care deeply about which is about science. Climate change and sustainability. And you know carry about people and our pets. While Betancourt casting his vote for Biden in Arizona a key swing state. Restaurant owner Jorge every bus is a proud supporter of the Pratt. Rivas support for president trump making headlines after facing criticism but leaking solemn to support his business. We saw on the news last night meant me. Cats and backlash supporting trump and so we've got really come and support them. One of the reasons. I want to book four president trump. He believes in law and order. And for someone like myself looking from Osama there very violent country Boeing order is very important for me. Revis is not alone according to pew research almost 20%. Of Hispanics are Republicans. And an additional 10% lean Republican. Some of the main draws to the Republican Party. Business and religion especially issues related to abortion and traditional marriage. Thousand in eight rivas tells us he voted for Barack Obama. But slowly the party he says moved in the direction secluded follow. The owned utilities at that we have is to look. The Republicans because they nine more doors or with our moral values and the person that we are. But for all that divides Americans. We buzz is proud of the life that he has built here. Hobby my wife and I having come to this country. Very early age. It is speaking very Lito English. If this country gives you the opportunity to educate yourself DB they'll put an easy to work car. And get rewarded. For it. The pursuit of that American promise the fuel for so many dreams and the bedrock of an entire economy and ending. The Amy Graham and daddy the Golan deal so it takes a lot of leg but has to be here alone which he we want to lead our mock. And a lot of fans that happens to those qualities. When we come back with Venus taking center stage from the Super Bowl halftime showed to baton funny. From music to movies to TV the Latino influence now are global phenomenon. Finally tonight Latinos are leaving something of a cultural revolution and the US. Fat around the world all you need to do was look. And listen here's ABC's deal beneath them. Big names like pit bulls and her male son to. Prove it's more than a movement and hotter than a trend. Taking over the entertainment industry or even sell much in this country there is no here right now in this in the lot next culture. And now even Paula. We see Latinos. Big stage. Like the super ball. And flexing power in the music industry. Jennifer Lopez and -- Uma greasing billboards 20/20 Latin power players issue just last year Spotify. The Filipino play this growing five times faster than any other playlist. A cultural moment crystallized by creators like Lin Manuel Moran. Who received award after award not just for Hamilton it also for the musical in the heights which explored Latino culture in New York City. And got his first Tony this is. I'm Michael people. And the numbers don't lie Cuban American pop artists coming up abate and Puerto Rican native film sensation bad bunny. Both hitting top five in Spotify is most dreamed category last year. At first meeting that it was very good for want to program. It was a much talked about two. Angle radio stations that's not the case. Stores like Vicki G defined beyond. Finding international success there's still aren't working that where we're tired of being just as packed. Latino cultural contributions running deep in America spanning generations. In just a few years looking over across the world. There have expanded their reach and while the community has a long presence in the US. Recognition for their cultural contribution. Has been stagnant. I think that anyone that right now doesn't tap. The Latin potential is going to lose. Businesses now noticing that Latinos represent a lucrative audience Filipino donor collaborative reporting that as of Tony team. The US Latino GDP is the fastest growing market in the US two point six trillion dollar strong it. Polls. Latinos spending power most evident in music as Latino artists continue to generate millions of streams and dollars in the US. We've grand and we need to go to culture's music grade because he Canada health landing artists get out of that box where. Sometimes we get me. Kind of tender but there are now in the semi nasty. Even with some success stories actress Justine in the shuttle says cultural recognition is still far from complete there weren't a lot of people when I was growing not. On television aren't pounds that I could that I could grasp onto Wednesday I'll allow that's like me which not a love veteran Latina actress with twenty years in the business says Hollywood can do more. I'd like to see more of our stories I'd like to see more of us on network television. And while Latinos have grace the small screen for decades like and I Love Lucy. It. And star in modern day comedies like Ugly Betty plaster first impression. Not the Eagles are still left out when it comes to recognition this year's Emmys marking the six time Latinos. Went without nominations in any major category. If we don't. No it's like for one day at a time triggering outrage in the community. A problem right now is that we have. This huge pot out and they're just not that many roles you know a few Latino that we do have out there they're still not getting nominations. While limited lot Beatles have won some recent visibility since when he thirteen three Latino directors have won best director at the Oscars. And Pixar is Coppola smashed records becoming what the highest grossing animated film. And some shows featuring Latino families. Have found a home on pride. And. How have you seen the industry changed over all these years that you've been working in Hollywood a lot of the stories that are being told are not being told with us we're seeing that lots next people in front of the camera behind camera. In the writers' room and having a say in these stories the young kids were breaking into this business right now. Do you think they're doing anything differently these young black teen X artist and I'm just blown away by them because they have no fear. They know what they are at their ground today. So to be able to see a new generation and just living their best flags and receiving everything that they're getting. It gives me hope. A thriving community hungry for a piece of the pie in Hollywood now looking to grab a slice of DC. Joaquin year Humana or little skies are little saints. They deserved those inspirations. To see somebody who looks like them. Achieve their dreams US representative Tony kind of denounced says he's hard at work to ensure the Latino experience is reflected in American history. Well in 2004 it was the first time the United States congress sexting moved in initiative forward. And it got through I made a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives when he finally got that bill to the floor. After ten years of trying. And it was a very emotional moment for me and I got this talk about this history it's people that I've looked up to the lettuce what. Astronaut Jose Hernandez these are the kinds of stories it need to be told. Now a lot of analysis spearheading the effort to make the next Smithsonian museum on the National Mall. One that honors the Latino community the point is to inspired to get people. Something to look at and see a person looks like Mike deal might the armor Gramm. Today got to deny says the bill is in the Senate's hands and believes Americans must vote if we want to make the museum a reality. Having representation everywhere it's really important everybody in the room he should be able to look around and see America so the message is clean. With Latinos being the largest minority group eligible to vote. You were both men spoke for those who can't go all the kill all book by an adult that. Nice Dodi and that he got this voice that I still. Thank you so much for join us for this ABC news like special remember Election Day is. November 3 early voting is already under way in all fifty states for Cecilia and Tom I'm John King you ordinance goodnight.

