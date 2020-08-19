Analyzing a Democratic sweep in November

More
How might a Biden-Harris administration govern and will they be able to unite their own party? ABC News' Devin Dwyer takes a look.
5:28 | 08/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Analyzing a Democratic sweep in November

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:28","description":"How might a Biden-Harris administration govern and will they be able to unite their own party? ABC News' Devin Dwyer takes a look.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72472475","title":"Analyzing a Democratic sweep in November ","url":"/Politics/video/analyzing-democratic-sweep-november-72472475"}