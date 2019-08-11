Transcript for Anonymous White House official set to release bombshell book on Trump presidency

I'll go to the White House now where the president is still struggling to find that mystery Ada senior administration official. Who has been leaking in dishing about what's been taking place in the west wing first and an. Damaging anonymous op Ed in the Washington Post now a new book that's coming out it's called a warning. It's Judy hit shelves in eleven days the Washington Post has an early copy in our Jordan Phelps has been pouring Indus in the headlines coming out of this book Jordan. A lot of people very interested in who this official is that's writing. At length about what's going on in the west wing and I was struck. In these exerts by the cohort of individuals this person described this. Would seem to be quite a large number of people that are bothered by the president's conduct. Yeah DeVon it still complete mystery who this person is we don't even know if they current or former senior official. But DeVon this person paints a portrait of a careening presidency. At one point they described the president compare him to a child saying that like a twelve year old in an air traffic control tower. Pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately. Indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway. DeVon this official also describes. Last year an app purchase. What he described he or she described as a midnight south massacre this idea that several or many senior officials. Would I've resigned in masse to sort of spit setting up an alarm about what is going on inside the White House DeVon they say they ultimately scrapped that idea out of concern that it would just be more disruptive but I'm pretty explosive allegations contained in these pages and Jordan tell source at the White House thank you so much for that George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.