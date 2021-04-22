Transcript for Anti-Asian hate bill passes Senate

Senate will take a strong stand against anti Asian hate in our country. Passing the colored nineteen hate crimes act sends a clear and unmistakable message of solidarity. To the API community. And this moment would not be possible without the collective efforts of so many people including of course my Republican colleagues. One person in particular who just spoke before army but I want to especially thank majority leader Schumer for making this a bill. A priority for the senate and working closely with us to shepherd its passage. This long overdue bills sends two messages. Two are Asian American friends we will not tolerate bigotry against you. And to those perpetrating anti Asian bigotry we will pursue you to the fullest extent of the law. We cannot we cannot. Allow the recent tide of bigotry intolerance and prejudice. Against Asian Americans go unchecked. A bedrock value of our multicultural society is that an attack. On any one group is an attack on all of us. By passing this bill. We tell our law enforcement agency to prioritize. Anti Asian violence and wield the sword. To detect deter and prosecute. Hate crimes of all variety. We send a clear message a unified message. That hate has no place in America and so by passing this bill we recommit ourselves to the most American of creeds. Be deplorable its own them. Out of many one Inergy unanimous yes vote on this legislation. And I asked for the aids in days. On this vote the a's are nine before the maze are one. The sixty vote threshold having been achieved the bill as amended is passed.

