Transcript for AOC responds to GOP congressman in fiery speech

About two days ago. I was walking up the steps of the capitol when representative yellow ho man suddenly turned a corner and and he was accompanied by representative Roger Williams. And it cost it be on the steps right here in front of our nation's capital. I was minding ma'am business walking up and the steps. And representative yo ho put his finger in my face he called me disgusting. He called me crazy he called me out my mind. And a ants he called me dangerous. And then he took a few more steps. And after I had. Recognized his after I had recognize his his comments as root. He walked away and said I'm route. You're calling me. Took a few steps ahead and I walked inside and cast my vote. And because my constituents sent me here each and every day. To fight for. And to make sure that the are able to keep a roof over their hand at they're able to feed their families. That they are able to carry their lives with dignity. I walked back out a and there were reporters in the front of the capitol. And in front of reporters represented yo ho called me and I quote. These are words that represented U Ohio let me against it congresswoman. The congressman that not only represents New York's fourteenth congressional district but every congressman and every woman in this country. Because all of us have had to deal with this in some form some way some sheep at some point in our lives. And I want to be clear that. Representative EO post comments. We're not deeply hurtful. Port pierce singing to me. Because I have worked. A working class job. I have waited tables in restaurants. I have ridden the subway. I have walked the streets. In New York City. And this kind of language is not new. I have encountered. Words uttered by mr. yo ho and men uttering the same words as mr. yeah Ohio while I was being harassed in restaurants. I have cost men out of bars that have used language like mr. you know those. And I have encountered this type of harassment. Riding the subway in New York City. This is not new and that is the problem. Mr. yo ho was not alone. He was walking shoulder to shoulder with representative Roger Williams. And that's when we start to see that this issue is not about one incident. It is cultural. Is a culture of lack of impunity. And accepting of by Lance and violent language against women. In the entire structure of power that supports act because not only I've been spoken teen disrespectfully. Particularly by members the Republican Party and elected officials and Republican Party not just here. But the president of the United States last year told me to go home. To another country. With implication that I don't even belong in America. The governor of Florida. Governor to see and test before I even was sworn in. Called me a what ever that it is. Dehumanizing language. Is not new. And what we've seen is that incidents like these are happening in eight pact turn this is eight pact turn. Of an attitude towards women and dehumanization. Of others.

