Transcript for ‘I want them to be appreciative’: Trump to governors

Yeah some other governors are appreciative home what the federal government Saudi you've suggested there's some of these donors are not doing everything need to do it that these governors Rick hall. Can you be specific what. More in this time but I didn't got a great. The state of Washington and I think the governor is a failed presidential candidate as you know he he leveled out and zero. In the polls. He's constantly tripping. And I just complaining would be a nice way of saying it we're building hospitals we've done a great job for the city to Washington. Michigan nor she does is she has no idea. What's going on he or she does is say abolish the federal government's full. And we've taken such good care of Michigan you know they care we've taken of majors I think if you ask governor Murphy of New Jersey. How we doing I think it's a great I think he's a Democrat. And Governor Cuomo has really said we're really doing a great job and I so the news conference where. He was thanking the people from FEMA the people from Army Corps of Engineers is what we did go to hospital can create a half days. And it's a big hospital and the Javits Center and a building medical facilities. In different parts of New York. And Governor Cuomo has been appreciative. Of but you know couple people aren't we have done a television the federal government has really stepped he's. What more specifically you want to go Washington. All I want them as do very simple. I want them to be appreciated. I don't want them to say things that aren't true I want them to be appreciate it. We've done a great job and I'm not talking about me I'm talking about. Mike Pence the task force I'm talking about FEMA. The army garbage it is no country in the world could have done what the Army Corps of Engineers has done and is doing. Now they're going in and building literally going into hotels and renovating hotels. That should be for governors to do that should be for states to do. We have the Army Corps of Engineers so teed up and so stocked up and they're really psyched and there are credible and there's no games are these people there in this screaming get it done and get it done does not like sitting around taken it easy. These are workers Cesar incredible people so I think the Army Corps of Engineers when. When somebody. For political reasons wants to blame. I view that as blaming his incredible people nobody is overseeing a pattern of you've been to the Javits Center. Now I've seen it. I would love to go live with a although we're doing we will be tomorrow at the hospital both this and other we have this incredible hospital book. It was supposed to be ready in three and a half weeks because it's under maintenance a big maintenance contract. We were able to get it done quickly. We're able to stop it up to that you know top. And it's leaving tomorrow at 2 o'clock it's leaving Virginia he'll be in New York on Monday. Weeks ahead of schedule. I think things even the media I think the media and and governors. Should appreciated and I have to say the media's been pretty good and the governors have been really good except for a couple. And with damage as political has jumped overall well I don't know you know that's right before because we have done we have done a job the likes of which nobody seemed. Or there's concern about. There are appreciative. Because you know what when they're not appreciate it to me than an appreciative to the army could then and appreciated the FEMA. It's not right these people are good that working 24 hours a day Mike Pence. I mean Mike Pence. These these are people that should be appreciated he calls all the governors I tell them I mean I'm a different type of person I see Mike so called the governor of Washington you wish and you time with him. Don't call. The woman in Michigan. Most doesn't make any difference what happened to go around walking you know us. They then are JJ right I don't call. He's a different type of person he'll call quietly anyway OK. What he's done a great job he should be appreciated for the job he's done.

