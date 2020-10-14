Could Arab American voters swing Michigan?

More
ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports on what’s motivating Arab American voters in the critical swing state of Michigan.
5:04 | 10/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Could Arab American voters swing Michigan?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:04","description":"ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports on what’s motivating Arab American voters in the critical swing state of Michigan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73598838","title":"Could Arab American voters swing Michigan?","url":"/Politics/video/arab-american-voters-swing-michigan-73598838"}