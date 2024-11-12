FAA prohibits US airlines from operating flights to Haiti

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days. This decision comes 24 hours after a Spirit Airlines jet with Americans on board was struck by gunfire.

November 12, 2024

