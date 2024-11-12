Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years for leaked documents

Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for violating the Espionage Act. He pleaded guilty to leaking information about the war in Ukraine.

November 12, 2024

