Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years on federal charges

Teixeira pleaded guilty in March to six counts of willfully retaining and transmitting national defense information.

November 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live