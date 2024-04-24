Arizona lawmakers will reconvene to debate Civil War-era abortion law

Democrats in the Arizona Legislature hope for one more Republican to help bring a repeal of the state’s near-total ban on abortions to a vote.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live