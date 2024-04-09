How Arizona's abortion ruling could impact political races

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with ABC's Political Director Rick Klein about the Arizona Supreme Court upholding a near-total abortion ban from 1864 and how the ruling might impact upcoming elections.

April 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live