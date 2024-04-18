Arkansas governor under fire for spending $19,000 in taxpayer funds on a lectern

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who formerly served as Donald Trump's press secretary, posted a video challenging her critics to “come and take it.”

April 18, 2024

