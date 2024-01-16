Asa Hutchinson leaves 2024 race for president

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, has dropped out of the 2024 race for president.

January 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live