Transcript for How Asia contained COVID-19

The United States is now hovering between one to 200000. New cases a day places like Vietnam for example are still in a single digits while the world battles Kobe has are doing a better job than others certainly better than the United States as are brick clinic reports. In the fight against 'cause it nineteen East Asia is a horrific. And it's easy to see why. Coming back to Hong Kong containment stops before we even glance. It's time its. They are Lindsay. And home to nearly two billion people the region is responsible for less than one feat that global content infections. The weighted doing it is nice secrecy. From the onset the region's being fees fleet testing tracing and limiting people's travels the much of the year Hong Kong and a host of other east Asian countries. Have closed its borders to far and it's. But for those who did make it onto a plane contact tracing stops right out of the gates. I'm straight up the plane and several cents at ten straight away including downloading. Please stay safe by an act which will be the tracking device during quarantine. Before we're allowed to leave we can because it tested yet force. Off to that it straight to a hotel for the night while we await results if given us teen be. Cloth. For rich patents. Check out that yeah. We get the clean as 24 hours later the district two week quarantine is still manned tree. The government makes shall we play by the rules that activate my government statement saying which is connected to the respect that yesterday. China South Korea and Singapore have made robust contact tracing a possible there every day lives close factories and infrastructure is accidentally key. In mainland China where testing tracing is especially aggressive just last night in Shanghai a sudden decision to test to airport employees within hours just because they discovered two local consists. By morning they had reportedly tested at a 171000. Britons Chinese authorities have quickly suppressed multiple outbreaks since Wuhan. Allowing many parts of the country to return to semblance of normality. Even in South Korea contact traces have been using people's cell phone data to see if they have potentially exposed to confirmed cases. As ABC's Joo hee Cho showed here early on in the pandemic these aggressive systems are not Melian place in the US by comparison. When cases are out of control. When you have to you raised in the US that are approaching 50%. You there is not any technology that will how. Bring their population transition to. East Asian land lessons from the SARS outbreak nearly twenty years ago. And it's taken the global lead containing the virus. Scioscia motor co it would retain all of the experiences of these. Epidemics. How to. Made us much more sensitive. Receptive. And now much more acts here in. Two. Very very serious incidents. To club's throat coat. There's also a willingness by people switch he's mosque won't nights. Must have such a normal part of life here to Hong Kong that I'm one of the busiest shopping district in paint can see. From the street the mosque production line. Now leading to the store where months since the pandemic must apply now. This store in Hong Kong has made mosques a must have accessory. Face coverings here ons one size fits so. They come in different Collins. Crackpot actually. Shapes and sizes. Adrian sensitive more popular now. Doesn't it doesn't mess up you make up on me. On the other side of gloss we were given access to see how these small estimates. The options the customization here and limitless. There's just a general willingness on the part of our nation to sugar get together to combat are simply don't how the same problems like. Social distancing and mass murder which we know are huge points and eight in the US. Something that isn't a problem in much of Asia include all actually some Christians known to saw Al. But it does bring it down by 1040%. And if you bend it like other measures which they caught yup that he said. Very you basically out of control. Leaving home with face coverings are not to thought he would. And a general acceptance that the government will tighten and recent measures in mind that infection rights has allowed most of the region to avoid the costly lockdown L sweat. We're finally learning the lessons that we had been accruing. Over the last twenty also Yates. And while Asia has proved its success in being able to get a handle on this virus he still bracing for a new round of infections. In recent days Japan and South Korea have already excited to see a spike in cases. Hong Kong itself with 73 Daly case is hitting a three month high. Appears to be heading into its fourth wave of infections. As long as the wolf remains gripped by this region is still at risk and their hoping their playbook will still be effective. Replenished in Hong Kong for ABC news lives.

