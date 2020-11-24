-
Now Playing: Qantas becomes first airline to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Potential third COVID-19 vaccine shows promising early results
-
Now Playing: Humpback feasts on fish off Alaskan coast
-
Now Playing: Steve McQueen: ‘Celebration is part of our resistance’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Deepest diving pool opens in Poland
-
Now Playing: Covid-19, football and schools: World in Photos, Nov. 23
-
Now Playing: Cat-like robot waiter purrrfectly cheers up cafe customers
-
Now Playing: BTS performs ‘Life Goes On’ live on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: 3rd drug maker announces 'highly effective' vaccine
-
Now Playing: Northern Lights dance in the sky over Norway
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after a shooting at a Sonic drive-in in Bellvue, Nebraska
-
Now Playing: G-20 'family photo' projected during summit
-
Now Playing: Restorations continue in Colombia after recent hurricanes
-
Now Playing: Green tree frog burrows into coffeemaker
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: UNICEF celebrates World Children’s Day