Transcript for No more asylum claims based on fear of gang violence: Sessions

One about a major difficulties today is the asylum process. The asylum system is being abused to the detriment of the rule of law sound public policy. Public safety even and to the detriment people with just declines to a sciele. Under the Diana. Asylum is available for those who leave their home country because of persecution. Or fear on account of race. Religion nationality. Our membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Asylum was never meant to alleviate all problems. Even all serious problems that people face every day all over the world. So today I'm exercising the responsibility given to me under the and now be issuing a decision. There restore sound principles of asylum and longstanding principles of immigration law. We have not acted hastily. But care froehlich. In my judgment this will be a correct interpretation. Of the law. It advances the original intent. And purpose of the giant. Any would be your duty of course that would carry that out.

