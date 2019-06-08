Transcript for AT&T workers bribed more than $1M to unlock phones

A man from Pakistan is facing charges after he allegedly paid more than a million dollars to AT&T employees. To unlock more than two million cell phones. 34 year old Mohammed five allegedly bribed workers at a call center in Washington State. To use their credentials to submit an un authorized amount of unlocked request. The Department of Justice says it cost the company millions. God was extradited through Hong Kong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.