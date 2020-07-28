Transcript for Attorney General Barr testifies before Congress

These rights. Attorney general William Barr in the hot seat in the house hearing today for the first time ever as the nation's top law enforcement official. He is simply the wrong men at the wrong time. To be attorney general of the United States. Democrats accusing bar of politicizing the Justice Department. Saying his actions have benefited president trump and his re election campaign. In your time of the department you have aided and abetted the worst failings of the present yes or no. Have you discussed the president's reelection campaign the president become a member of the cabinet and there's an election going obviously the topics and end up. Democrats accused bar of showing political favoritism in his handling of big cases. Related to the president and his allies. It's supposedly. Punishing the president's enemies and helping his friends what enemies have I indicted. Who who could you point to one indictment that has been under the department that you feel is is on merited. Barr has also been under scrutiny for his role in sending federal officers to help control mass protests in American cities including in Washington DC for the president's photo op near Lafayette square in June. When mostly peaceful protesters were removed without warning today at major in the DC National Guard who was there are spoke out against the group at another hearing. Was my observation that use force against demonstrators in the current operation was an unnecessary escalation. Our says federal officers are on the defense and aren't out looking for trouble. And at the city's eight. In this city would provide law enforcement services and other jurisdictions do we wouldn't have no need to have additional. Marshals in the board tax I want to thank you for defending law enforcement. The US park police acting chief also testified at that other hearing. Saying that protest in Lafayette square was one of the most violent he's seen. In his 23 years with the force. Read our Roy ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.