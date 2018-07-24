Transcript for Attorney General Jeff Sessions says 'lock her up' at high school event

After that when he sixteen election for example they know they cry and it Cornell. This. From new species form. Brown on. They had therapy dogs at the university of came into this. There played oh and coloring books at the Drake University of Michigan but I haven't signed. Opt out that was. You know gimme a break students at Thompson were encouraged to draw out their feelings. Well I can tell this period been going to have to have. Play though. When you get contacting Collins and you involved in debate the other standout and a failures. I'm like this it's got it. Not going to be back down your dad I'm Gauguin and rather than my clothing and that. London. Yeah. I. With. Ran. Our grass higher than a long time. Lance campaign. Rather than molding a generation of mature well informed adults. Some screw that doing everything they can't. You create a generation. Sanctimonious. Sensitive. Sir Percy alias snob who lives. We're not gonna have. That is a disservice. To their students than a disservice to the nation. Speech charged protecting students from death or call our challenging ideas is a key aspect of the problem.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.