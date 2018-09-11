Transcript for Next attorney general could come from Trump's inner circle: Sources

Well turning to the growing outrage over the acting attorney general Matthew would occur. Who sources say will not recuse himself from the Russian investigation even after saying there is no collusion. Thousands of protesters here in new York and in cities across the country rallying against any interference. And the special counsel investigation. I'm Robert Muller's team reportedly in the process. Releasing a final report. Whitaker Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie are on the short list to take over processions. Permanently.

