Transcript for Attorney general unveils Biden’s strategy to counter domestic terrorism

I'm pleased to announce that the administration is today releasing the first national strategy for countering domestic terrorists. Each of your components. Will play an important role in ensuring its success. The national strategy is designed to coordinate and provide a principled path for the federal government's efforts to copper. The heightened domestic terrorism threat. Using all available tools during president Biden's first week in office he directed the administration to undertake an assessment of the domestic terrorism threat. And and he used that assessment to develop the national strategy be re released today. Our intelligence and law enforcement agencies undertook that assessment in the first several weeks of this administration. In March they concluded that domestic violent extremists. Pose an elevated threat. The homeland in 20/20 one. Our experience on the ground confirms this. The number of open FBI domestic terrorism investigations this year has increased significantly. Part of this effort a law enforcement and intelligence agencies examined the evolving threat that faces us today. From that base of understanding. We developed this national strategy. To guide the work of a broad set a federal actors. At the Justice Department the deputy attorney general and a our current effort comes on the heels of another large and heinous attack this time the January 6 assault on our nation's capital. Over the 160 days since the attack. We have arrested over 480. Individuals. And brought hundred hundreds of charges against those who attacked. Law enforcement officers. Obstructed justice. And use deadly and dangerous weapons to those.

