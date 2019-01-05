Transcript for Attorney General William Barr defends himself in Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Oh. With several Democrats calling on him to resign attorney general William Barr stood his ground Wednesday entering tense exchanges with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee over his handling of the Moeller report. Your credibility. Is undermined within department. In this committee. And with the American people even if it's not a crime do you think it's okay for the president asked his White House counsel to lie. Which look if you. Bar facing new criticism following the revelation of a letter from a frustrated Robert Mueller sent march 27. And reference in a previous communication stating bars for page summary of the report did not fully capture the context nature in substance of this office's work and conclusions. Today Barr said the letter was a moot point calling the reaction to a mind bending leave bizarre to place holder in my judgment. Wise. The simple. Statement of what the bottom line conclusions were meanwhile Republican Betty sass is looking toward 20/20. In what aid is proper for campaigns to except from a hostile foreign governments what's appropriate not appropriate to take in the form of help from foreign intelligence agencies. That's that's a very broad topic what is legal and illegal at one point bar turn the criticism back to Moeller for not including himself whether or not the president obstructed justice if he felt. City shouldn't go down the path. Making it traditional. Prosecute if decision. Then he shouldn't of investigated. Barr is scheduled to testify again tomorrow this time it for the House Judiciary Committee and act could be even more contentious. But because of questions about the proceedings it's still not certain he'll actually show one. Trevor alt ABC news Capitol Hill.

