Authorities in Dayton killed gunman within 30 seconds of arriving at crime scene

More
There could have been more fatalities in the Ohio shooting if first responders didn't arrive quickly.
2:24 | 08/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities in Dayton killed gunman within 30 seconds of arriving at crime scene

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"There could have been more fatalities in the Ohio shooting if first responders didn't arrive quickly.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64793502","title":"Authorities in Dayton killed gunman within 30 seconds of arriving at crime scene","url":"/Politics/video/authorities-dayton-killed-gunman-30-seconds-arriving-crime-64793502"}