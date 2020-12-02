Awaiting results in New Hampshire primary

More
ABC News’ Tom Llamas is on the ground to bring us the latest results.
4:12 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Awaiting results in New Hampshire primary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:12","description":"ABC News’ Tom Llamas is on the ground to bring us the latest results.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68921808","title":"Awaiting results in New Hampshire primary","url":"/Politics/video/awaiting-results-hampshire-primary-68921808"}