Transcript for Backlash over Elizabeth Warren's DNA test

We turn now to senator Elizabeth Warren's DNA test fueling speculation she may run for president in 20/20. Warren says the test shows strong evidence that she has a native American ancestor. And she's demanding president rob made good on a promise to pay one million dollars. But the president is pushing back and so it's a Cherokee Nation which calls the DNA test inappropriate. This morning the Cherokee Nation slamming senator Elizabeth wore it. Just wholly un helpful for any national leader to clinging to the DNA to determine. Or to establish that there. Native American in this country. The push back comes after Warren police were results of a DNA tests. Which said she heading native American ancestor in the range of six to ten generations ago what are. So yeah. Absolutely happen in America ancestor of your favorite. The Cherokee Nation says Warren is undermining tribal interest with her continued claims of tribal heritage. It doesn't narrowed down the scope of who you your ancestors were too many identifiable tribe we need to be clear about what it means to be a native American and Indian in this country. And it really comes down to any legal status. That we've. Frankly thought long and hard for god spoke. Coca boxes I mean. Hope god says Elizabeth tomorrow. President trump frequently bashes senator ward for claiming to be part native American even offering to give one million dollars to warrants Ebert charity. If she took a DNA test for trump the results were not enough. I'll leave you don't like incest or personally. Okay down will now be something I enjoy doing business. Warren responded to that comment saying we all know why Donald Trump makes creepy physical threats about me right. He's scared in May soothe his ego but it won't work. Senator Warren did not elaborate or offer any evidence of those alleged fiscal threats.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.