Transcript for Balderson claims victory in Ohio, but O'Connor isn't conceding yet

This is outs now for ABC news from Berkeley Heights New Jersey for the first time since the start of his summer vacation. President trump invited reporters on to the property of his bed mr. club where he was hosting a dinner with some of the country's top CEOs. The president delivered remarks touting the strength of the economy. They received praise for the various CEOs for the GOP's tax cuts and his work on deregulation. Now as polls were closing. During that special election in Ohio I asked the president if he had any comment on the race he said it quote we'll see what happens. We're just hours later though the president took to Twitter to claim credit as Troy abolished and still took the stage. For his victory speech even as the we're race race remains too close to call. In a district that the president 12016. By eleven points. Not a wall that race will likely further energize Democrats hopes for a blue wave in November it will also likely further energize the president. Who has promised that starting sixty days out from those mid term elections they'll be on the campaign trail for six or seven days per weeks. From Berkeley Heights New Jersey this is outs ballot ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.