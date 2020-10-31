Now Playing: Ballot Watch: Signature verification could snarl massive mail ballot count

Now Playing: ‘Virus Hunters’ tracking infectious diseases

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 30, 2020

Now Playing: How Iowa farmers are viewing the 2020 race

Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Election endgame

Now Playing: Making haunted houses safe during the pandemic

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Power of the youth vote

Now Playing: Early votes in Texas exceed state’s total votes in 2016

Now Playing: What to expect on election night as states count absentee votes

Now Playing: This woman was the first wheelchair rider to become a teacher in New York City

Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge nationwide as voters cast ballots early

Now Playing: Ohio hits record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Now Playing: Political campaigns targeting voters’ phones nationwide

Now Playing: Homeless college student who walked 500 miles surpasses funding goal

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin begins prison term

Now Playing: Record snow seen in parts of Northeast

Now Playing: Officer files lawsuit against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

Now Playing: Officials say it make take several days to count ballots